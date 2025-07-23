Before the Fame: 11 UNSEEN pics of Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday

Ahaan Panday has become a sensation following the blockbuster success of his debut film, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Aneet Padda. The movie has surpassed Rs 200 crore globally and is projected to exceed Rs 500 crore in total gross earnings.

We have gathered a collection of unseen photos of Ahaan Panday’s life over the years. They are simply unmissable. These photos offer a glimpse into the journey of a young boy, whose life revolves around movies, making him the phenomenon he is today.

Ahaan Panday poses with Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan in childhood pics

1. This photo was captured when Shah Rukh Khan, Chunky Panday, and their children met The Great Khali. Ahaan Panday, Suhana Khan, and Aryan Khan look absolutely adorable.

2. A sweet photo of the simpler times! Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday’s love for each other is evident, with Suhana joining in, back when they were kids with big dreams.

3. This photo is likely from one of Ahaan’s teenage birthdays. Aryan, known for his mischievous streak, probably smashed cake in Ahaan’s face. It is sure to evoke major nostalgia!

4. Ahaan, his mother Deanne Panday, sister Alanna Panday, and her then-fiancé Ivor are all smiles in this unseen photo. Ahaan was working as an assistant director on shows and films when this picture was taken.

5. No words needed here. Ahaan’s love for his sister Alanna is undeniable in this picture from Alanna and Ivor’s pre-wedding celebration.

Ahaan Panday enjoys his view of snowy weather in the mountains

6. This picture. is a déjà vu moment for Saiyaara fans. Ahaan, or should we say Krish Kapoor, is enjoying his time on snow-capped mountains.

7. There’s nothing better than a neck brace from the director of your first blockbuster, correct? Ahaan and Mohit Suri share a brotherly bond, as evident in this picture.

Ahaan Panday striking a pose with Ed Sheeran

8. This photo features Ahaan with pop icon Ed Sheeran, another Déjà Vu moment for Saiyaara fans. Our Krish Kapoor could give Ed Sheeran a run for his money, don’t you think?

9. Ahaan has always been one of the cutest and most adorable star kids. Just look at how he poses for the camera, captioning it ‘candid.’ Everyone must have known by then that a future star was among them.

10. Things don’t get much better than Ahaan in a tuxedo. This stylish boy was always destined to win the world over.

11. Ahaan has always respected Bollywood’s talented actors. Here’s a photo of him with none other than Rajpal Yadav. We’d love to see them share screen space in the future.

