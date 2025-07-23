RM and SUGA leave South Korea post stylist Kimvenchy’s wedding, BTS to finally unite as a full group in USA

BTS members RM and SUGA were snapped at the Incheon International Airport, leaving for Los Angeles once again. Following the stars’ departure a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that the group would not return to South Korea for at least 2 months, planning a widespread song camp across the USA. Paparazzi shot the two speeding alongside their staff and bodyguards at the airport, gearing up to reunite with the rest of the members in LA.

BTS eyes a full group reunion in the USA

According to a video report from RNX TV, RM and SUGA were spotted in casual, laid-back outfits, sporting baseball caps of the LA Dodgers, which the two seemingly bought on a shopping spree alongside member Jimin last week. Interestingly, the Haegeum rapper is said to have recently invested in the Major League Baseball team, The Athletics, with Korean legend Park Chan Ho.

Covering their faces with a mask, the two meant business, manoeuvring through the crowded airport. A mostly private outing, they were fortunately not mobbed by too many fans, unlike previous appearances, and only subjected to a few camera flashes. The older rapper has not interacted with the media following his e-scooter DUI issue last year and has been keeping it low-key.

The two were returning after attending their dear stylist Kimvenchy, aka Kim Young Jin’s wedding to girlfriend Lee Ha Jeong, where the leader of BTS stood as an MC. They were also accompanied by fellow member J-Hope, who departed one day ago to catch up with Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who are known to be staying at a remote location in Los Angeles. With Jin conducting his day 2 of solo concert in Dallas, Texas, today, the group is all set to reunite in a foreign land, preparing for their previously confirmed Spring 2026 album release.

The oldest member is all set to wrap his solo Run Seokjin Ep tour in August, following upcoming shows in Florida, New Jersey, London, and Amsterdam, with the last show on the 10th of the month.

