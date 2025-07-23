Ravi Kishan breaks silence on replacing Sanjay Dutt in Son of Sardaar 2: 'He is cult, no one can...'

Son of Sardaar 2 is gearing up for release very soon. The Ajay Devgn-starrer boasts an ensemble star cast, which also includes Ravi Kishan playing a Bihari Sardaar. In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, the versatile actor expressed how he got the role and replaced Sanjay Dutt.

Ravi Kishan reacts to replacing Sanjay Dutt

Ravi Kishan revealed that Sanjay Dutt was originally cast for Son of Sardaar 2. However, he replaced the Khalnayak actor as destiny had other plans. Ravi explained how Sanjay Dutt’s visa couldn’t get approval from the British government, so Ajay Devgn approached him to fill his shoes.

“Ajay Devgn ka phone aaya mujhe, ek film humne Singham (Singham Returns) ki thi saath mein, wahan unko hamara kaam acha laga, thodi dosti hui set par, phir mai chunaao (election) mein chala gaya, achanak inka phone aaya. He said, ‘Yaar Ravi ek problem hai, 40 din milenge kya? Abroad.’ I was blank. Main bola 40 din ek saath! To bole haan, wo Sanjay Dutt ka visa Britain government ne reject kar diya. And the role is very powerful,” revealed Ravi Kishan.

(I got a call from Ajay Devgn. We had done a film together called Singham (Singham Returns). He liked our work there. We became friends on the set. Then, I got involved in the elections. Suddenly, I got a call from him. He said, ‘Yaar Ravi, there is a problem. Will I get 40 days? Abroad.’ I was blank. I said 40 days together! So he said yes, the British government rejected Sanjay Dutt’s visa. And the role is very powerful.)

Ravi Kishan called Sanjay Dutt a 'Cult'

Further, he stated that he asked his manager for the dates and finally made time for Ajay Devgn’s film. Ravi Kishan credited destiny for the events and underlined that no one can replace Sanju Baba. He further added, “Sab destiny ne apna khel racha. Sanju Baba cult hain, no one can replace him but Sanju baba ke saath aisa ho gaya. To main aaya. Ab isko destiny kahein, kismat kahein, kya kahein mujhe nahi maloom.”

(Destiny played its part. Sanju Baba is a cult; no one can replace him, but something like this happened with Sanju Baba. So I came. Now should I call it destiny, luck, what should I call it, I don't know.)

“To main Sanju Baba ko to replace nahi kar sakta wo cult hain, unko match bhi nahi kar sakta. Lekin ek Ravi Kishan jo Laapataa Ladies ke baad, Maamla Legal Hai ke baad logon ko pasand aaya. Wo ek Bihari Sardaar ke roop mein, pehli baar aap dekhenge.”

Ravi mentioned that a big Sardaar community lives in Bihar, and they are all very excited to know that he is playing Bihari Sardaar in the movie.

The actor thanked Ajay Devgn and called him ‘Dilwala’. “I want to thank Ajay Devgn. Log kehte hain na cinema me koi dost nahi banta, ek acha insan ek acha dilwala insan mila hai, jinka naam Ajay Devgn hai,” Ravi concluded.

