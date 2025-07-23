'Ruined Woh Lamhe song': Saiyaara director Mohit Suri recalls crying over it to Mukesh Bhatt

Mohit Suri is the man of the hour, and everyone has been dancing to the tunes of his recently directed film, Saiyaara. The movie and its song have taken over the masses! The director, who had completed 20 years in the industry, made his debut with the 2005 film Zeher, which did not perform well at the box office. But its songs are still fresh in everyone's minds.

How did Mohit Suri and Mithoon meet?

The song Woh Lamhe Who Baatein, starring Emraan Hashmi and Shamita Shetty, has stood the test of time and is undoubtedly one of the most-played and loved songs. But do you know? When Suri first heard the initial version, he was so upset that he started crying.

In a chat with The Indian Express, Mohit Suri revealed that he was depressed after listening to the initial cut of the song, as a very senior music director had ruined it. "I started crying. So, Mukesh ji started laughing at me."

The director stated that Mukesh Bhatt then took him to meet another music director, where he accidentally met Mithoon's father, Naresh. He told Mohit about his son, Mithoon, who had composed the background score.

It was after both their dads insisted that these two meet that everything else became history. The duo collaborated and created the magical track Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein.

Mohit Suri's reaction on hearing Mithoon's version of Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein for the first time

"I was just blown away when I heard what you'd taken that song and made of it. The silence of the piano at that beginning, I just knew it from there," said Suri. He added, "I remember when we were recording the song, it rained. The lyrics had, 'Woh barsaatein.' I think when something good happens, it goes into the universe. It doesn't stay ours."

Since then, the magical duo has given us songs like Aadat, Phir Mohabbat Karne Chala Hai Tu, and the recent one, Dhun, from Saiyaara.

About Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have made their debut in YRF's recently released Saiyaara, which has been receiving an immensely positive response from the fans and critics

