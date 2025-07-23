BTS’ Jungkook’s Instagram account gets verified with just 1 post and 9 million followers

Jungkook is finally back on Instagram after 2 years of hiatus and deleting his older account with over 50 million followers! Introducing his secret profile to fans for a livestream with V and RM, the singer was able to greet fans on the social media platform again. Called ‘mnijungkook’, which he explained stood for ‘my name is jungkook’, the star has managed to get it recognized by the platform already.

Jungkook has been given the verification badge from the Meta platform within one week of revealing it to the public. It is known that the singer first created it in January earlier this year, but only shared it with his fans while conducting a simultaneous live session with fellow BTS bandmates. From unveiling it on July 15 to getting verified on July 22, the singer has managed impressive feats already. He only follows all six fellow BTS members and his team account from his account.

Jungkook’s solo Instagram account achievements

JK managed to grab 6.5 million followers on the account in one day, which is far less than the over 50 million he had gathered over 1 year and 3 months from December 2021 to February 2023. Back then, ahead of his military enlistment, the singer cited his lack of usage as the reason for his deletion, but it seems that he wishes to conduct live streams and Ask Me Anything sessions with his fans again after wrapping up his mandatory national duty. He currently boasts 9 million followers on the profile and is known to be maintaining another account with the username ‘bowwow_bam’ with 7.7 million followers and co-managed by his brother.

So far, the My You singer has uploaded only one post on the account, a photo of his official JK trade mark in gold and green colors. This has further fueled rumors of a solo comeback from the star. However, no official announcements on his solo projects have been made so far. It is known that Jungkook is currently working on BTS’ full group album set for release next year in spring, estimated to be around March to May 2026. He is known to be sharing a house with the team once again as the group gathers together in the USA for a reported 2-month-long song camp.

