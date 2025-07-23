Shahid Kapoor braces for December 5 box office battle against Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Prabhas' The RajaSaab

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the Vishal Bharadwaj-directed untitled next film, which is set to hit the screens later this year. Amid speculation that its release date might be pushed back, the makers are on track for December 5, 2025, with no plans to change it.

With the yet-to-be-titled movie, Shahid is bracing for a box office battle against Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Prabhas starrer The RajaSaab.

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj’s next to release on December 5, 2025

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Shahid Kapoor’s next untitled film are planning to release it in theaters on December 5, and they are confident about the release date.

A source told the portal that the team of Vishal Bharadwaj’s directorial took the slot first and that the shooting of the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer is going at a steady pace. The source added that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is quite confident about the movie, and he doesn't feel the need to shift its release date.

According to an insider, the website reported that the untitled project promises to carry the "trademark Vishal Bharadwaj stamp," along with commercial elements and soulful songs. These factors will make the film worth watching on the big screens.

Shahid Kapoor is happy about his untitled next with Vishal Bharadwaj

Earlier in May 2025, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shahid Kapoor is extremely happy with how the now-untitled project with Vishal Bharadwaj has been shaping up.

A source told us, "One of the reasons for him to sign on for Arjun Ustara (titled then) was the promise of taking a commercial route for the post-pandemic audience by Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj."

Shahid Kapoor’s next not averting the clash with Dhurandhar and The RajaSaab

Shahid Kapoor’s untitled next with Vishal Bharadwaj will lock horns with Dhurandhar at the box office on December 5, 2025. Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as the main lead. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also features Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan.

It will also clash with the upcoming Telugu film, The RajaSaab. Helmed by Maruthi, the romantic horror comedy stars Prabhas in dual roles, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, directed by filmmaker Amit Rai, has been shelved. The actor was last seen in Deva earlier this year.

