Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma’s broken love story: From meeting in an online dance class to Rs 4.75 crore alimony

Yuzvendra Chahal’s personal life has grabbed the spotlight a lot more than his ODI score or even his stint on the cricket field. He tied the knot with social media influencer and renowned dance choreographer Dhanashree Verma in 2020, and soon enough, the internet couldn’t get enough of their chemistry.

Advertisement

However, irreconcilable differences crept in gushingly, and within five years, the once-in-love couple called it quits and opted for divorce.

Yuzvendra Chahal met Dhanashree Verma during an online dance class

Looking back at their seemingly fairytale love story, Yuzvendra Chahal crossed paths with Dhanashree Verma during the COVID-19 pandemic. He attended one of her online dance classes, which quickly sparked a very special connection.

Though it started as a professional bonding, the two of them developed feelings for one another, grew closer, and began harboring mutual love and respect for each other.

Yuzvendra-Dhanashree: The most relatable couple’s internet-breaking proposal

Both Yuzvendra and Dhanashree were quite open about their relationship in the public eye, earning the tag of being the most relatable among netizens. What’s more was that the cricketer was extremely sure about commitment and wanted marriage, not dating.

So on August 8, 2020, the duo announced their engagement by sharing a picture from their memorable beach proposal. The post broke the internet in no time, grabbing attention.

Advertisement

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s Marriage and subsequent chemistry

In December 2022, the duo tied the knot in an intimate celebration hosted in Gurugram, Haryana. Their wedding rituals were a blend of both cultures and were showered with love from fans and friends all over.

The few years after marriage saw one of the cutest chemistries between the then-married couple. From PDA posts on social media to Dhanashree being the doting wife on the cricket stands, Yuzvendra Chahal’s married life romance became the talk of the town.

Signs of trouble fuelling separation murmurs

By 2023, the first rumors of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s separation had surfaced. Netizens observed how the duo reduced the number of joint social media posts and thereafter unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the cricketer was quick to delete all his pictures with Dhanashree on social media, further fueling rumors of a rift and possible separation. Cryptic messages shared by both of them continued to reinforce these hints.

Advertisement

Public divorce and a hefty alimony case

Finally, in February 2025, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra were spotted for the first time at the Bandra Family Court as they proceeded to file for mutual divorce, confirming all the rumors so far.

Interestingly, the two of them jointly pleaded to skip the 6-month waiting period, citing that their decision to separate was a well-thought-out one beforehand. Finally, in March 2025, they were granted an official divorce. Dhanashree reportedly received an alimony of Rs. 4.75 crore from the cricketer.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s life after divorce

Fast forward to now, both Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal seem to have moved on in their lives. The former has witnessed growth as a social media influencer and choreographer and has even bagged a few film offers.

The cricketer, on the other hand, continues to stay in the news for his cricketing achievements. Additionally, he’s also embroiled in link-up rumors with RJ Mahvash.

Advertisement

The two have been spotted at various events together and have reportedly also taken trips with one another, thereby fueling dating rumors.

ALSO READ: The 'shocking' condition that ended Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh's romance