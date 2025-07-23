Saiyaara vs Sitaare Zameen Par vs Raid 2 vs Housefull 5: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer leads the show by a margin at box office

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has been unstoppable at the box office since its release. With Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in the lead, the romantic drama has been ruling the box office with its dream run. Released on July 18, 2025, the romantic saga launched the newcomers in the mainstream cinema, making them the nation’s favorite.

As per first-week box office collection, Saiyaara is leading the game by a margin. Let's compare its performance to Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, and Housefull 5.

Saiyaara (July 18, 2025)

Saiyaara had an outstanding start at the box office on Friday. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer collected Rs 21.25 crore on its opening day. This was followed by Rs 25.75 crore on Day 2 and Rs 35 crore on Day 3, respectively. Mohit Suri directorial then fetched Rs 24 crore on the first Monday and Rs 24.5 crore on the first Tuesday. Saiyaara has recorded Rs 130.5 crore in five days.

Sitaare Zameen Par (June 20, 2025)

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 56.75 crore in its opening weekend. Starring Aamir Khan, the sports comedy drama then collected Rs 8.50 crore on both Days 4 and 5. On the 6th day, it recorded Rs 7.25 crore, followed by Rs 6.5 crore on the 7th. The cume collection of Sitaare Zameen Par stood at Rs 87.5 crore in the first week.

Raid 2 (May 1, 2025)

Led by Ajay Devgn, Raid 2 started its journey with a collection of Rs 49.4 crore in its opening weekend. Also starring Vaani Kapoor, the sequel to Raid grossed Rs 89.75 crore in its first week of theatrical release.

Housefull 5 (June 6, 2025)

Housefull 5, headlined by Akshay Kumar, earned Rs 79.25 crore in the first three days of release. The first week collection of the 5th installment of the Housefull franchise stood at Rs 114.9 crore.

Days Saiyaara Sitaare Zameen Par Raid 2 Housefull 5 Day 1 Rs 21.25 crore Rs 10.50 crore Rs 19.25 crore Rs 22 crore Day 2 Rs 25.75 crore Rs 20 crore Rs 12.15 crore Rs 28.25 crore Day 3 Rs 35 crore Rs 26.25 crore Rs 18 crore Rs 29 crore Day 4 Rs 24 crore Rs 8.50 crore Rs 22 crore Rs 11 crore Day 5 Rs 24.5 crore Rs 8.50 crore Rs 7 crore Rs 9.90 crore Day 6 - Rs 7.25 crore Rs 6.85 crore Rs 7.75 crore Day 7 - Rs 6.5 crore Rs 4.5 crore Rs 7 crore Total Rs 130.5 crore Rs 87.5 crore Rs 89.75 crore Rs 114.90 crore

Note: The exact first week comparison will be updated after Saiyaara completes seven days in theaters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

