7 Suriya movies to watch on JioHotstar: 24 to Thaanaa Serndha Koottam
Here’s a list of Suriya-starrer movies that you should check out on JioHotstar to know why he is a versatile actor in Tamil cinema.
Suriya is celebrating his 50th birthday today, July 23, 2025. As the Tamil star set the internet on fire with the teaser of Karuppu, it only makes sense to take a look at some of the best Suriya films on JioHotstar.
If you’re interested to watch and explore the versatile acting roles by the Retro star, here’s a list of movies you need to check out.
7 Top Suriya movies to watch on JioHotstar
|
Title
|
Genre
|
Director
|
24
|
Sci-fi Action
|
Vikram Kumar
|
Anjaan
|
Gangster Action
|
N Lingusamy
|
Singam 2
|
Action Thriller
|
Hari
|
Aadhavan
|
Action Comedy
|
KS Ravikumar
|
Massu Engira Masilamani
|
Action Horror Comedy
|
Venkat Prabhu
|
7 Aum Arivu
|
Sci-fi Action
|
AR Murugadoss
|
Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (TSK)
|
Action Comedy
|
Vignesh Shivan
1. 24
- Cast: Suriya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Saranya Ponvannan, Ajay, Girish Karnad, Mohan Raman, Sudha, Sathyan
- Director: Vikram Kumar
- Genre: Sci-fi Action
- Runtime: 2 hours and 44 minutes
- Original Release Date: May 6, 2016
24 is a science fiction Suriya starrer movie, directed by Vikram Kumar. The film features the story of Manikandan aka Mani, a watch mechanic who stumbles upon a watch that helps him in time-travelling. Soon, he figures out that the creator of the watch was his biological father, Sethuraman, who was killed by his twin brother, Athreya.
With Athreya still in search of the watch, he masquerades as Sethuraman to gain Manikandan’s trust and trick him into using the watch. Whether Mani figures out the truth and what happens to his life forms the entire story.
With Suriya appearing in triple roles, 24 has Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen as the female leads.
2. Anjaan
- Cast: Suriya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vidyut Jammwal, Manoj Bajpayee, Dalip Tahil, Murali Sharma, Joe Malloori, Soori
- Director: N Lingusamy
- Genre: Action
- Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes
- Original Release Date: August 15, 2014
Anjaan is a gangster action movie starring Suriya in the lead role. The film features the story of Krishna, a disabled person who arrives in Mumbai in search of his elder brother Raju.
Soon, Krishna learns that his brother is an underworld don who used to run a gang alongside his brotherly friend Chandru. What happened to Raju, and is Krishna truly who he says he is, narrates the rest of the movie.
3. Singam 2
- Cast: Suriya, Anushka Shetty, Hansika Motwani, Danny Sapani, Mukesh Rishi, Rahman, Santhanam
- Director: Hari
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 35 minutes
- Original Release Date: July 5, 2013
Singam 2 is an action thriller which serves as the sequel to 2010’s Singam and the second installment in the trilogy. The film focuses on DSP Duraisingam, who, after killing the extortionist Mayil Vaaganam, is in an undercover operation to nab an international drug cartel leader.
With Suriya in the lead, the movie featured British actor Danny Sapani as the main antagonist with Anushka Shetty once again playing the female lead.
4. Aadhavan
- Cast: Suriya, Nayanthara, Vadivelu, Murali, B. Saroja Devi, Rahul Dev, Sayaji Shinde
- Director: KS Ravikumar
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 46 minutes
- Original Release Date: October 19, 2009
Aadhavan is an action comedy flick featuring the story of Aadhavan, a hitman who is assigned to kill Subramaniam, a prominent judge. In hopes of entering the judge’s home to complete the mission, the man tricks their home servant and wins over every one of the family members.
Soon enough, it is revealed that Aadhavan is truly Subramaniam’s son Madhavan, who accidentally became responsible for his aunt and uncle’s deaths and ran away from home at a young age. How Aadhavan reconnects with his original family and how he protects his family form the entire story.
5. Massu Engira Masilamani
- Cast: Suriya, Nayanthara, Pranitha Subhash, Premgi, Parthiban
- Director: Venkat Prabhu
- Genre: Action Horror Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes
- Original Release Date: May 29, 2015
Massu Engira Masilamani (simply known as Massu) is an action-packed horror comedy movie starring Suriya in the lead role. The film directed by Venkat Prabhu features the story of Masilamani aka Masss, a con artist who swindles money for a living.
On a fateful day, he and his partner met with an accident, leading to his friend’s death. However, from that day onwards, Masss could see and interact with ghosts, including his late buddy.
What follows is how Masss uses his newfound powers to help spirits, even leading him to interact with Shakthi (also played by Suriya), a ghost who seeks vengeance upon the people who killed his family.
6. 7 Aum Arivu
- Cast: Suriya, Shruti Haasan, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Abhinaya, Ilavarasu, Sujatha
- Director: AR Murugadoss
- Genre: Sci-fi Action
- Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes
- Original Release Date: October 25, 2011
7 Aum Arivu is a science fiction action movie, starring Suriya in the lead role. The film begins with the tale of Bodhidharma, a semi-legendary Buddhist monk from China who is believed to have originated from South India and is considered the founder of Shaolin kung fu.
Coming to the modern world, a Chinese mercenary is eyeing to create a biological war between India and China by using the powers he learned from years of training. However, he meets his match when he is unable to control Aravind, a circus performer who is the latest descendant of Bodhidharma.
7. Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (TSK)
- Cast: Suriya, Keerthy Suresh, Karthik, Ramya Krishnan, Nandha, Kalaiyarasan, RJ Balaji
- Director: Vignesh Shivan
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 18 minutes
- Original Release Date: January 12, 2018
Thaanaa Serndha Koottam aka TSK is an action comedy flick featuring the story of Nachinarkiniyan (Iniyan), an unemployed man who aspires to become a CBI officer but is often rejected due to being unable to give bribes.
After a life-altering moment, Iniyan decides to fight back against the corruption by forming a gang of his own, posing as CBI officers and committing raids against corrupt people.
The film is a remake of the Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26 (2013) by Neeraj Prasad, which itself was inspired by the 1987 Opera House heist in Mumbai.
ALSO READ: 3 new Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week: Hari Hara Veera Mallu to Mahavatar Narasimha