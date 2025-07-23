Vidya Balan reveals doing intimate scene with actor who had Chinese food and didn't brush, recalls working with Sanjay Dutt

It is nothing new to hear actors discuss their intimate scenes and reveal that they are nervous while filming them. During a recent interview, Vidya Balan spoke about one such moment when she had to go through an unpleasant experience while shooting an erotic scene with an actor who did not brush after eating Chinese.

What she said will leave you stunned. The actress also spoke about how Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, made her comfortable while she was filming her first kissing scene.

Vidya Balan narrates an unhygienic intimate scene experience

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Vidya Balan shared a story about an unhygienic moment she experienced while filming a romantic scene for a movie. Without naming her co-star, the actress quipped that he had just eaten Chinese food and she could smell garlic, soy sauce, and everything. She also went on to add that he had not brushed.

Laughing uncontrollably, Vidya revealed, saying in her head, "Do you not have a partner?" The actress then said that she did not offer any mints to her co-star as she was new in the industry and too scared.

Vidya Balan recalls filming an intimate scene with Sanjay Dutt

Recalling the time when she had to film an intimate scene with Sanjay Dutt in Parineeta, the actor had come to meet her in the morning. Dutt told her that he was too nervous and asked her how they should do it. Tumhari Sulu actress laughed and said, "he's so seasoned, seasoned in every way, and he is telling me this."

Revealing why he said this, Vidya explained that he just wanted to make her comfortable, which took the load off her. This was her first intimate scene, and she didn't know how to do it. "You always feel like you're going to expose a part of you, but that puts me at ease."

What stayed with Balan was Dutt's gesture after filming the scene. He came to her and assured her that she was doing okay. "He kissed my forehead and left. That's why Sanjay Dutt is Sanjay Dutt." She also laughed and revealed that he smells excellent.

