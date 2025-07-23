Box Office: 8 Films collect Rs 1100 crore Ozzy Osbourne Venice Film Festival 2025 Saiyaara benefits by discounted Tuesday in India Christina Haack Ujjwal Nikam Biopic begins in October 2025 Ted Lasso Season 4 Shilpa Shirodkar Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Malcolm-Jamal

Head Over Heels star Choo Young Woo beats Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun to lead July 2025 Actor rankings: Top 30

Choo Young Woo leads July’s actor brand rankings, with Squid Game 3 stars dominating the list and Park Bo Gum maintaining strong popularity. Read here to know more!

By Iqra Siddiqui
Updated on Jul 23, 2025  |  02:59 PM IST |  24K
Choo Young Woo, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun: Courtesy of tvN, Netflix
Choo Young Woo, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun: Courtesy of tvN, Netflix

On July 23, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the latest actor brand reputation rankings. It’s based on data collected over the past month. The rankings cover the period from June 22 to July 22, 2025. They reflect a comprehensive analysis of media coverage, public engagement, communication, and community interaction for actors featured in dramas, films, and OTT releases.

Choo Young Woo has emerged as the most buzzworthy actor this month. Young Woo is currently receiving widespread attention for his role in the trending drama Head Over Heels. He achieved a brand reputation index of 7,694,868. His sharp performance and rising popularity have propelled him to the top, beating out several industry heavyweights.


Squid Game 3 cast shows strong presence in Top 5

Actors from the popular Squid Game, Season 3, made a powerful showing in the top rankings. Lee Jung Jae, the series' original lead, secured second place with a score of 7,050,788. Meanwhile, veteran actor Lee Byung Hun followed closely behind at third with a brand reputation index of 6,578,206. 


Securing the fourth spot, Park Bo Gum earned a brand reputation score of 4,663,633. The actor recently wrapped up his role in GOOD BOY. It’s a drama that resonated well with viewers and helped maintain his strong presence in the public eye. Newcomer Jo Yuri, also part of the Squid Game 3 cast, landed in fifth place with 4,322,075.

Top 30 actors for July 2025

Following the top five, the rankings included a balanced mix of established actors and rising stars. Park Bo Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lee Jong Suk, Im Siwan, and Park Gyu Young made it into the top 10. Take a look at this month’s top 30 actors below:

  1. Choo Young Woo
  2. Lee Jung Jae
  3. Lee Byung Hun
  4. Park Bo Gum
  5. Jo Yuri
  6. Park Bo Young
  7. Cho Yi Hyun
  8. Lee Jong Suk
  9. Im Siwan
  10. Park Gyu Young
  11. Go Yoon Jung
  12. Kim So Hyun
  13. Park Ju Hyun
  14. Seol In Ah
  15. Kang Ha Neul
  16. Lee Jun Hyuk
  17. Gong Yoo
  18. Ryu Kyung Soo
  19. GOT7’s Jinyoung
  20. Namkoong Min
  21. Son Suk Ku
  22. Shim Eun Kyung
  23. Park Sung Hoon
  24. Go Min Si
  25. So Ji Sub
  26. Jeon Yeo Been
  27. Cha Kang Yoon
  28. Won Mi Kyung
  29. Lee Sun Bin
  30. Jung Hae In

Credits: CBC News, tvN, Netflix
