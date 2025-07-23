Head Over Heels star Choo Young Woo beats Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun to lead July 2025 Actor rankings: Top 30

On July 23, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the latest actor brand reputation rankings. It’s based on data collected over the past month. The rankings cover the period from June 22 to July 22, 2025. They reflect a comprehensive analysis of media coverage, public engagement, communication, and community interaction for actors featured in dramas, films, and OTT releases.

Choo Young Woo has emerged as the most buzzworthy actor this month. Young Woo is currently receiving widespread attention for his role in the trending drama Head Over Heels. He achieved a brand reputation index of 7,694,868. His sharp performance and rising popularity have propelled him to the top, beating out several industry heavyweights.

Squid Game 3 cast shows strong presence in Top 5

Actors from the popular Squid Game, Season 3, made a powerful showing in the top rankings. Lee Jung Jae, the series' original lead, secured second place with a score of 7,050,788. Meanwhile, veteran actor Lee Byung Hun followed closely behind at third with a brand reputation index of 6,578,206.

Securing the fourth spot, Park Bo Gum earned a brand reputation score of 4,663,633. The actor recently wrapped up his role in GOOD BOY. It’s a drama that resonated well with viewers and helped maintain his strong presence in the public eye. Newcomer Jo Yuri, also part of the Squid Game 3 cast, landed in fifth place with 4,322,075.

Top 30 actors for July 2025

Following the top five, the rankings included a balanced mix of established actors and rising stars. Park Bo Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lee Jong Suk, Im Siwan, and Park Gyu Young made it into the top 10. Take a look at this month’s top 30 actors below:

Choo Young Woo Lee Jung Jae Lee Byung Hun Park Bo Gum Jo Yuri Park Bo Young Cho Yi Hyun Lee Jong Suk Im Siwan Park Gyu Young Go Yoon Jung Kim So Hyun Park Ju Hyun Seol In Ah Kang Ha Neul Lee Jun Hyuk Gong Yoo Ryu Kyung Soo GOT7’s Jinyoung Namkoong Min Son Suk Ku Shim Eun Kyung Park Sung Hoon Go Min Si So Ji Sub Jeon Yeo Been Cha Kang Yoon Won Mi Kyung Lee Sun Bin Jung Hae In

