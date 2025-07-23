3 new Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week: Hari Hara Veera Mallu to Mahavatar Narasimha

Telugu cinema is hitting the big screens once again this week with some exciting releases to keep an eye out for. If you’re still interested in looking for which film to watch this evening, here’s a list of movies you can see in theaters.

New Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week

TITLE DIRECTOR RELEASE DATE Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna July 24, 2025 Sir Madam Pandiraaj July 25, 2025 Mahavatar Narasimha Ashwin Kumar July 25, 2025

1. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit is a period action adventure movie starring Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film features the actor as Veera Mallu, a legendary outlaw vowed to become the protector of Santana Dharma.

The fictional character is set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire under the rule of Emperor Aurangzeb. As the warrior Veera Mallu is trusted with the mission to secure the Koh-i-Noor diamond and rescue a city from the Mughal soldiers.

As Bobby Deol plays the main antagonist, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors, including Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and many more, in key roles.

The much-awaited movie had been postponed several times over the last years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and Pawan Kalyan’s political career. Initially expected to release on January 14, 2022, the movie’s release was pushed back multiple times and is now scheduled for July 24, 2025.

2. Sir Madam

Sir Madam is the upcoming Telugu-dubbed version of the movie Thalaivan Thalaivii. The Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen-starrer is a romantic action comedy film made initially in Tamil.

The film tells the story of Agasaveeran and Perarasi, a married couple who often find themselves at odds with each other over trivial matters. Usually, when getting involved in fights, the husband and wife deal with marital problems in their own rugged manner, not letting go on either side.

As the movie narrates their relationship’s problems, it also explores how they were once in love with each other before marriage. What happened to the marriage over time, what led to their current situation, and whether they would reunite forms the story.

As Vijay and Nithya reunite as leading pairs, the film features an ensemble cast of actors, including Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Deepa Shankar, Myna Nandhini, Chemban Vinod Jose, and many more, in key roles. The Tamil and Telugu versions are scheduled to release on July 25, 2025.

Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen were seen together in the Malayalam movie 19(1)(a), directed by Indhu VS.

3. Mahavatar Narasimha

Director: Ashwin Kumar

Ashwin Kumar Genre: Mythological Animation Action Drama

Mythological Animation Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes

2 hours and 21 minutes Release Date: July 25, 2025

Mahavatar Narasimha is an animated mythological action drama directed by Ashwin Kumar. The film narrates the lore of Narasimha, the 4th avatar of Lord Vishnu in the Satya Yuga.

As the Asura king Hiranyakashipu grew stronger in the world, the Hindu god reincarnated as a part-man, part-lion entity to vanquish him. This symbolises the end of religious persecution and calamity on Earth, restoring Dharma.

While details about its voice cast haven’t been revealed, the film, directed by Ashwin Kumar, is bankrolled by the makers of Salaar, Hombale Films. Touted as a 3D release, the film is musically crafted by Kaithi fame Sam CS and is set to release on July 25, 2025.

