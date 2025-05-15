Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu are teaming up for the first time on a yet untitled love story, which marks the Hindi film debut of Sreeleela. The film had a rather musical announcement of a Diwali 2025 release with the song “Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, Tu Meri Aashiqui Hai”, which has become the talk of the town. The makers have been shooting non-stop with Kartik sporting a bearded look. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Kartik and Anurag Basu are working to on the teaser of the Bhushan Kumar produced film, with the intent to launch it shortly.

According to sources, “Around 70 percent of the shoot for the yet untitled love story is wrapped up, and with a schedule break now, Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan are working to unveil a teaser of the film within the next 30-days. The work on the teaser is presently underway, and the idea is to establish the world of the intense love story with a musical touch.” The teaser will also re-emphasize on the Diwali 2025 release date.

“Kartik has completed a large chunk of the shoot in his rockstar avatar, and the next schedule requires him to sport the boy-next-door look. He resumes the final leg with Anurag Basu in August. Contrary to the industry rumours, the film is on track for a Diwali 2025 release,” the source added.

We hear that there is also a chance for the makers to announce the title with the teaser, but we could not independently verify the claims at the moment. “The hunt for a banging title that suits the world is underway. There could be some ups and downs on the teaser date, if they decide to unveil it with the title. However, the work on teaser has already begun under the supervision of Anurag Basu,” the source informed, quick to add that the marketing campaign of Basu’s next will be longer than usual, as it boosts of a chartbuster music album. “The makers are adopting a different approach to market the film,” the source concluded.

Apart from the Anurag Basu film, Kartik is also starting the shoot for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri along with Ananya Panday in a fortnight, followed by Nagzilla in September. He is in talks for a couple of other ambitious projects, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

