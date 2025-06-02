Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday lock lips behind passport in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri's romantic poster

Nearly a week back, Kartik Aaryan announced that he has started shooting for his next project, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, in Croatia. While the excitement for the film is already sky-high, the speculations around its leading lady were equally making buzz. Putting an end to the wait, the makers have now dropped the first look poster of both stars as they lock lips behind the passport.

On June 2, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and posted a stunning picture of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday posing against the picturesque location of Croatia. The first look shows Kartik being seated while Ananya stands close to him as the duo share a kiss behind the passport with their eyes closed.

The character of Kartik was already introduced as Ray, and now it has also been revealed that Ananya will be playing Rumi. "Signed, sealed & delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi! @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s: 13th Feb 2026," the caption alongside the official post read.

In addition to this, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan also made a collaborative post on Instagram with a caption that read, "Flying together…again! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s Day : 13th Feb, 2026."

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop hyping up the stars as they gushed over their chemistry in the first look.

A user wrote, "Waaahhhh RAYYYY WAHHHHH CHEMISTRY IS CHEMISTRIENG," another fan commented, "Pati Patni aur Passport," a third excited fan stated, "Ray is everything we ever hoped to see in you Kartik what a transformation!"

Moreover, one fan stated, "Can't take my eyes off! Ray Rumi slaying the chemistry game," and another chimed in saying they looked "gorgeous together."

It is worth noting that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will mark the second collaboration between Kartik and Ananya after their 2019-released Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Directed by Satyaprem Ki Katha fame Sameer Vidwans, the upcoming rom-com was announced last year in December. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it is set to release next year on Valentine’s Day, i.e, February 13, 2026.

Are you excited to see Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday reunite for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri? Kartik Aayan and Ananya Panday have earlier collaborated in the 2019-released, Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

