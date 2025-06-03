Kim Soo Hyun's My Love from the Star to release in South America and re-air in Taiwan amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

Kim Soo Hyun's global appeal endures despite his current legal rift with the family of the late Kim Sae Ron. He once again showcased his global appeal as his 2013 drama My Love from the Star is set to make waves again, debuting in a new market and also received renewed attention in another country, as reported by K-media TV Report. Despite delays in new projects like Knock-Off, Kim Soo Hyun's past works remain in the spotlight.

My Love from the Star to debut in Brazil

Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun's My Love from the Star is heading to Brazil, marking its first-ever broadcast in South America, 11 years after its domestic premiere. Despite being released years ago, the drama remains a hit, and its continued success is impressive. SBT, the largest commercial broadcaster in Brazil, made the announcement on June 2, revealing plans to air the series in the region.

SBT explained its decision, saying, “There has been an explosive increase in demand for Korean pop culture content in Brazil.” The company also announced the creation of a new programming block called Asian Production Line, with My Love from the Star kicking off the line-up. This block will showcase Asian content, starting with the popular K-drama, whose release is reportedly set for June 9.

Following the news being out of wraps, Kim Soo Hyun fans have rallied on social media and on SBT’s official website and social media platforms to show their love for the actor and the drama. They expressed their excitement regarding the drama's wider recognition. Not just in America, the series is gaining renewed interest in Asian countries like Taiwan. They even shared the list of accolades and honorary mentions the series received after its domestic premiere.

My Love from the Star to re-air in Taiwan

The fantasy romance drama will be re-broadcasted on Taiwan's TV channel, Korea Entertainment TV. It generated buzz and sparked curiosity about whether Kim Soo Hyun can capitalize on this popularity to revive his overseas activities.

As for the plot of the drama, it follows Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun), an alien who has been living on Earth for 400 years. His life takes a turn when Cheon Song Yi (Jun Ji Hyun), a famous and spoiled actress, moves next door.

