Coolie: Rajinikanth’s action film bags massive overseas rights deal worth Rs 80 crore, REPORT

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth is one of the most hyped Tamil projects at the moment. The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 14, 2025, and social media seems to be abuzz with the latest updates on the film now and then. And now, the latest reports suggest that the movie has locked a massive overseas deal ahead of the release.

Coolie bags highest overseas rights deal in Tamil cinema

As per industry insider Ramesh Bala, Coolie has locked a huge overseas rights deal with top distributors. This achievement is the first one to be touched upon by any Kollywood film so far.

Based on another report by 123 Telugu, this deal has been made on a sensational offer worth Rs. 80 crore. If finalized, it would be the highest pre-release deal locked by any such film so far.

Rajinikanth’s massive fee for Coolie

Coolie seems to have grabbed attention for more than one reason even before the release.

A report by News18 suggested that the Tamil superstar is reportedly taking home a whopping paycheck of somewhere between Rs. 260-280 crore for his role in the movie.

This makes Thalaiva the highest-paid actor in Asia at the moment, surpassing Aamir Khan and Jackie Chan.

Coolie to clash with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2

In other news, the release date of Coolie has also caused quite a stir among fans since the movie would not be getting a solo stint at the box office.

Well, it would be clashing directly with another big-ticket movie, War 2, also releasing on August 14.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has also made a promising assurance of success among fans.

It remains to be seen which of them outperforms the other at the box office, once the two of them hit big screens.

