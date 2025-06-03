Vibhu K Raghave succumbs to colon cancer after 3-year-long battle, Karan Veer Mehra, Mohsin Khan and more mourn his death

Vibhu K Raghave, known for his stint in several Television shows, passed away after his prolonged battle with stage four colon cancer. The actor has been battling the deadly disease since 2022. After 3 year-long-fight, he breathed his last on June 2. Several celebrities from the industry stood by him like a pillar in the tough fight. However, his untimely demise has left his many friends such as Karan Veer Mehra, Mohsin Khan, Simple Kaul and more devastated.

Taking to their social media handles, Karan Veer Mehra, Mohsin Khan, Simple Kaul, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Malik, Saumya Tandon and more mourned the loss of their dear friend.

Karan Veer Mehra, Mohsin Khan, Simple Kaul mourn Vibhu K Raghave's demise

Sharing a post in the memory of her close friend, Saumya Tandon penned a heartwarming note. She wrote, "My beautiful friend @vibhuzinsta…is with angels now. Left us last night. Vibhu you were beautiful . Inside and out. You taught me how to smile even when everything was falling apart. How to hold on to light when the world felt dark. You were a fighter till the very end — a real warrior. Even when people gave up hope, you kept going. You never stopped. We had plans, Vibhu. We wanted to make videos… to talk about everything you were feeling. We thought we had time. We didn’t. And now all I’m left with is your voice in my head, your smile, and all the love you gave me. I’ll miss you forever. I really will."

Further, she wrote, "Life is so damn short. I’m going to try to live it like you did — fully, fiercely, with heart. To be the best version of myself, every single day.Thank you for being my friend. Thank you for the light, the love, the laughter. And thank you — truly — to every single person who contributed, prayed, and gave Vibhu a fighting chance. I’m forever grateful to you all."

Take a look at Saumya Tandon's post here-

As per the recent updates, Vibhu K Raghave’s funeral will take place today (June 3) in Mumbai. The funeral will be conducted in Jogheswari West and will commence at 1 PM.

Speaking about Vibhu K Raghave's stint in Television, the actor rose to fame after playing pivotal roles in several shows such as Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the year (2012) and a few others. He also featured in Rhythm and Pitchfork in 2016. The actor is best known for playing the role of Saurav in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

We at Pinkvilla offer our deepest condolences on the passing of Vibhu Raghave.

