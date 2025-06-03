Joe Alwyn Knew About Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Master Move to Buy Back All Music? Here’s Why Fans Think So

In a move that came as a surprise to many, actor Joe Alwyn has seemingly supported his songstress ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift's buying of all her music – or so the fans would like to think. A social media update on Joe Alwyn’s Instagram account dated March 12 has been brought under scrutiny by a Swiftie who has linked it to the singer successfully buying back all of her music.

According to the TikTok user ‘manumelm’, Joe Alwyn was aware of Taylor Swift's plans to buy back all her masters from Shamrock Capital two months before the news was announced to the public by the songstress herself. The latest update on the actor’s Instagram account, joe.alwyn, has been brought under the microscope for this very reason. A carousel post, the seemingly unalarming dump of photos carries everything, from scenery to a selfie, a painting, and moments from various outings.

One picture, however, managed to catch the eye of the users who spotted a tiny heart dish, colored white, lying amid all the chaos, unassumingly. A four-leaf clover painted on top of it is what caught the attention of the fan, who connected it to the logo of Shamrock Capital, which boasts a three-leaf clover of its own.

Check out the concerned post from Joe Alwyn below:

While some may argue that it was a bit of a stretch to connect the over 2-month-old update to the recent buying back of her recordings, the Swifties are convinced that it was a nod of support from Joe Alwyn, who dated Taylor Swift from 2017 for a quiet six years. The two kept it under wraps, unlike what the songstress was used to, with flashy romantic outings being the norm for her other relationships.

The couple called it quits in April 2023, post which the 35-year-old began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. The latter duo has been going strong for about a couple of years now, with moving in and marriage talks taking over the internet.

