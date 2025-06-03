They Call Him OG OTT Release: Where to watch Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu gangster film post theatrical run

They Call Him OG is one of the most anticipated films of Pawan Kalyan. The senior actor, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, will be making his return to the action genre with this Sujeeth directorial. The shooting for the project has been going on in full swing. Read on to know where you can watch it on OTT after the theatrical run.

Where to watch They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG will be streaming on Netflix after completing its mandatory four-week theatrical run window. The film is hitting the big screens on September 25, 2025.

The OTT giant made this announcement back on January 14, 2025. Sharing a poster on X, they wrote “OG is back, and everybody is about to feel the heat! OG is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release!”

Official glimpse and plot of They Call Him OG

With some time left before its release, the makers of the upcoming film have not revealed its trailer. However, they shared a scintillating first glimpse of the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

The 1 minute and 34 seconds long clip touted the on-screen character of the lead actor as a hungry cheetah who yields power and command with his aura.

The senior actor could also be seen brandishing a sword against the enemies, thereby establishing justice and putting an end to the crime.

Based on reports, the film revolves around a ruthless don named Ojas Gambheera, nicknamed OG. His return to Mumbai after staying undercover for 10 years stirs chaos in the underworld as he now aims to kill another crime boss named Om Bhau.

Cast and crew of They Call Him OG.

Besides Pawan Kalyan in the lead, the film stars Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut, along with Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay Ghosh and more.

It is written and directed by Sujeeth while produced by D.V.V. Danayya. Thaman S has composed the musical score.

