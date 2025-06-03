Oho Enthan Baby OTT release: Here's where you can watch Rudra and Mithila Palkar starrer online after its theatrical run

Actor Vishnu Vishal's younger brother, Rudra, is all set to make his debut with Oho Enthan Baby. He will be sharing screen space with Little Things fame Mithila Palkar in the movie. While the makers have recently announced the release date, they have also revealed the film's OTT partner.

Where to watch Oho Enthan Baby

Advertisement

Oho Enthan Baby will start streaming on Netflix after the completion of its theatrical run. The makers took to their Instagram handle to announce that the film's digital rights have been bagged by the streaming giant.

Check out the official announcement post of Oho Enthan Baby:

Official plot of Oho Enthan Baby

The story of Oho Enthan Baby begins with an aspiring filmmaker who starts narrating a love story when someone asks him for an idea. As he begins his narration, a series of visuals introduce us to different characters from his film, each one unique and intriguing.

Among them, we get a quick look at Vishnu Vishal, hinting at his role in the unfolding tale. The tone of the story appears playful and offbeat. The makers recently unveiled its first glimpse and it ends with the classic yesteryear song Oho Enthan Baby. Meanwhile, other details about the film and plot are still under wraps.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Oho Enthan Baby

The movie is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and produced by Raahul and Vishnu Vishal, with KV Durai and Javid serving as co-producers under the banner of Good Show.

The film features Rudra in his debut role alongside Mithila Palkar, Anju Kurian, Mysskin and Redin Kingsley. The supporting cast includes Karunakaran, Geetha Kailasam, Balaji Sakthivel, Sujatha Babu, Nirmal Pillai, Nivashini, Arun Kurian, Vijayasarathy, Kasthuri, and Vaibhavi Tandle.

The music is composed by Jen Martin, while Harish Kannan handles the cinematography. RC Pranav is in charge of editing, with Rajesh serving as the art director. Action sequences are choreographed by stunt master Rugger Ram.

Meanwhile, the Rudra starrer will hit the big screens on July 11, 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Latest Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week (June 2 - June 8): Tourist Family to Lal Salaam