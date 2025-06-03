After Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi now demands 8-hour shift, reveals practising to say ‘No’: ‘16-18 ghanta ho gaya…’

Deepika Padukone has unknowingly started a movement in the industry, and now, every actor is directly or indirectly standing by her. The actress stepped out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit after he refused to agree to her 8-hour shift demand. After Ajay Devgn and Mani Ratnam came in her support, Pankaj Tripathi has now spoken about practising the art of saying “No” on a set.

Advertisement

Talking to Anupama Chopra in The Hollywood Reporter interview, Pankaj Tripathi expressed that he always faces difficulty in saying ‘No’. But, the Stree 2 actor also said that he is practising this art now. Talking about extended hours on the set, the actor stated that every individual should know their boundary after which they should politely say ‘no’.

He opened up about days when his work hours kept extending. Pankaj Tripathi seemed annoyed when he spoke about the times his work hours stretched for 16 to 18 hours on set. “Main bol bhi raha hu ki actor ja chuka hai labour ruka hua hai,” quipped the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl star.

Tripathi further stated that now he has decided to politely start refusing to stretch his hours by saying that he cannot cross his boundary. With folded hands in the interview, Tripathi said that now he will also tell the directors that “whatever is left will be done the next day.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone recently stepped out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit opposite Prabhas over work hour issue. She demanded an 8-hour shift and Rs 40 crore remuneration, both of which were rejected by the Animal filmmaker. This led to their fallout and the actress being replaced by Triptii Dimri in the film.

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi’s latest OTT show, Criminal Justice Season 4, was released. The show has only 3 episodes left, which has left fans disheartened.

Apart from this, certain reports of him replacing Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3 started doing the rounds after an AI image of him as Baburao spread on the internet. But nothing of this sort has been confirmed yet.

ALSO READ: ‘It is an absolute necessity’: Deepika Padukone finds another big support from THIS big filmmaker amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga row