Box Office: Housefull 5 set to be widest Akshay Kumar release of all time; To arrive on 5000 screens in India

The much-awaited Housefull 5 is set to hit theaters with a bang, securing the widest release ever for a film in the popular comedy franchise. The movie will release in 5000 screens across India. This grand release puts Housefull 5 in a league of its own, even with strong competition like Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life hitting theaters around the same time. Despite the clash, Housefull 5 has managed to lock in its impressive screen count. All that now matters is positive word of mouth and then it will be good to go.

With a whopping budget of Rs 225 crore (excluding print and advertising costs), Housefull 5 is one of the biggest investments in the franchise yet. The good news for producers is that roughly Rs 135 crore has already been recovered through non-theatrical earnings like satellite rights, digital streaming, and music deals. This gives the film a solid financial cushion. However, to be declared a hit, Housefull 5 needs to aim high at the box office. The worldwide collection of Rs 325 crore or more is required to cover costs and deliver profits. With such a massive screen count, the stage is set for the film to draw huge crowds.

What makes Housefull 5 even more exciting is the producers’ bold experiment with its release. For the first time, the film will have two different versions, each featuring a different killer in its murder-mystery plot. This unique move has sparked curiosity among fans, adding a layer of intrigue to the already chaotic and fun Housefull universe.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 boasts a stellar cast, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and more. The franchise has always been a crowd-pleaser, blending slapstick humor with over-the-top drama. This time, the stakes are higher with a bigger budget and a wider release. The 5000-screen rollout ensures the film reaches every corner of India, from metros to smaller towns. The makers are banking on the franchise’s loyal fanbase and the festive season to drive footfalls.

While Thug Life poses a challenge, Housefull 5 has carved out its space. The massive screen count shows the confidence distributors have in the film. If the comedy clicks and the dual-version gimmick pays off, Housefull 5 could set new benchmarks for the franchise. All eyes are now on the audience. Will they flock to theaters for this laughter-packed ride? Only time will tell, but the stage is set.

Have you booked your tickets for Housefull 5 yet?

