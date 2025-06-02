'Completely removed': BTS ARMY spots SEVENTEEN banner taken down ahead of FESTA 2025 and OT7 reunion

Something is shifting at HYBE, and ARMYs are paying attention. Photos surfaced online showing workers taking down the large SEVENTEEN (SVT) banner from HYBE’s Yongsan headquarters late at night. June has officially arrived, and so has the beginning of BTS’ return from military service and FESTA.

Just days ago, the same building displayed a bold slogan—“SEVENTEEN WILL CHALLENGE ETERNITY.” It was put up on May 22, ahead of SEVENTEEN’s May 26 debut anniversary. But its placement stirred frustration among BTS fans, as it replaced the iconic “BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE”. ARMYs got frustrated that SEVENTEEN was using the same slogan pattern as BTS.

With BTS’ June 13 debut anniversary approaching, excitement was building. The group is also entering the final stretch of their military service. For many ARMYs, the banner swap felt mistimed. Online discussions quickly called out the decision as tone-deaf during such a critical moment in BTS’ timeline.

Now, as the banner comes down and the purple month begins, fans are hopeful that HYBE is making space.

Netizens Reaction

As soon as the image surfaced on social media, it quickly went viral. One fan remarked, “Just in the very last hours before June, but I’ll take it. Most importantly, June is clear.”

Another added, “It should be — it’s Bangtan month now.” Excitement bubbled up as someone simply wrote, “FINALLY.” One ARMY joked, “I bet BTS laughs together at stans like y’all.” And another chimed in, “As they should... Festa, let’s go!”

BTS' FESTA 2025

BTS has officially announced details for FESTA 2025—its anniversary celebration marking 12 years since their debut. This year’s FESTA will take place on June 13–14 at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, South Korea. However, it’s still unclear whether any of the members will make appearances.

BTS' Members Military Discharge Timeline: The Final Stretch

Jin – Discharged

J-Hope – Discharged

RM and V– Discharge date: June 10, 2025

Jimin & Jungkook – Discharge date: June 11, 2025

SUGA – Discharge date: June 21, 2025

All seven members are set to be reunited by late June. FESTA 2025 feels like more than just an anniversary—it’s the prelude to a new chapter. For ARMY, it’s not only about remembering the past. It’s about celebrating the return of OT7 and everything that lies ahead. But the question remains: will SUGA join the FESTA? Or will he let it slide?

