After collaborating on films like Waqt Hamara Hai, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann, Heyy Babyy, Kambakkht Ishq, Housefull, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Housefull 4 and Bachchan Panday, the duo of Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala are all gearing up for the release of Housefull 5 on coming Friday, June 6, 2025. The film has been extensively shot over 90-day period inside a cruise in the international waters and also on set in Mumbai. Sources confirm that Housefull 5 is the most expensive comedy of Indian Cinema, surpassing films like Housefull 4 (Rs 165 crore) and Golmaal Again (Rs 142 crore) among others.

According to sources close to the development, Housefull 5 has been made on a budget of Rs 225 crore (Excluding PnA), making it the most expensive comedy of Indian Cinema. “From a star-cast of 19 acclaimed actors to the logistical challenges of shooting at real locations with a massive ensemble – Housefull 5 was among the most difficult film to set up for Sajid Nadiadwala. He has made a lavish ‘Killer Comedy’ for the audience, without compromising on the costs,” revealed a source.

The source further informs that Housefull 5 also happens to be among the top 3 expensive films of Akshay Kumar’s career. “While Sooryavanshi was made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had a production cost of above Rs 350 crore. Housefull 5 is certainly the second most expensive of his career,” the source added. Various figures are floating around for the film, but the actual costs are known only once the casting is done, and the makers actually shoot for the film at locations.

At times, the bloated figures are circulated also for subsidy purposes. All said and done, Housefull 5 is still an expensive film, and a rather brave call from NGE to mount a comedy on this scale, at these costs. The advances opened on Saturday evening, and there is hope on them to pick up momentum from Tuesday evening. The overseas sales are encouraging, as a career best opening seems to be on cards for Akshay Kumar in the international markets.

Being a franchise film in the comedy genre, HF 5 has fetched good values from satellite, digital and music players, but it is just half the work done and the film has to show strong theatrical results as well. The teaser, trailer, and music promises entertainment, and that’s a genre which is thriving in the post-pandemic world. All eyes on June 6 now.

