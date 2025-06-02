'Shreyas Iyer, Rs 26.75 cr is too less...': Aly Goni can't stop hailing PBKS captain in IPL semi-final against Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer dominated the semi-final match against Mumbai Indians, and there is no second thought about it. What an incredible player he is! On June 1, the clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians captured everyone’s attention, owing to the cricketer's outstanding performance. Aly Goni, who frequently shares his thoughts about IPL matches, praised Iyer's contribution and noted that the price of Rs 26.75 crore for him is far too low.

Aly Goni praises Shreyas Iyer

Taking to his X account, Aly Goni hailed Shreyas Iyer's performance in the IPL semi-final match against the Mumbai Indians. His tweet read, "Iyer Iyer Iyer Rs 26.75 cr is too less for u bro.. What a player. What a captain hats off."

Here's Aly Goni's tweet about Shreyas Iyer-

Why did Aly Goni mention Rs 26.75 crore?

30-year-old Shreyas Iyer has been one of Punjab's top choices when they were building their team. At that time, they had only two players, Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh. In the auction, Iyer's stocks soared as high as Rs 26. 75 crore, and he was bought into the team at that whopping amount. It is the second-highest price ever paid in an IPL auction. Punjab Kings kept bidding strongly and eventually managed to buy him.

Shreyas Iyer is trending on social media, with fans still buzzing about the magical semi-final night. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 finale is scheduled to take place on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7:30 PM.

Speaking about Aly Goni, the TV actor has been an avid watcher of IPL matches. Workwise, he is currently seen on Laughter Chefs season 2. Previously, Aly has been a part of several shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bigg Boss 14, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, and more.

