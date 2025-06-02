EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Elvish Yadav REJECTS Khatron Ke Khiladi for THIS reason

Popular social media creator Elvish Yadav rose to fame after his stint in reality shows. He was recently seen in MTV Roadies XX as a gang leader and impressed the audience with his performance. Apart from this, Elvish has been a part of several other reality shows. While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Yadav was asked whether he would participate in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Replying to this, Elvish admitted that he was offered the show, but rejected the offer.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Elvish Yadav shared how he prefers doing reality shows as there is no script, and even mentioned that he will do reality shows if offered. When asked if he would do Khatron Ke Khiladi, Elvish said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi ye toh bohot bada show hai. Nahi (laughs). (Khatron Ke Khiladi is a big show. No)."

When asked why he wouldn't want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi, Elvish revealed, "Magarmach hai na usme. Har baari mai batata hu. Magarmach se muje bohot darr lagta hai. Maine unko bhi bola ki aapke show mai magarmach ko rakho ya muje rakhlo (There are Crocodiles. I say this every time. I'm scared of crocodiles. I have even told them that either you keep crocodiles in the show or me)."

Watch Elvish Yadav's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Elvish was asked if he was approached for the stunt-based reality show, and he agreed, saying, "Haa unhone muje pucha tha. Magarmach hai. Meri mummy mana karti hai magarmach ke sath rehne. (Yes, they asked me. There are crocodiles. My mother tells me not to be with crocodiles)."

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner explained how he was assured that there won't be crocodiles the entire time while shooting for the show, but he mentioned how he doesn't like crocodiles.

Pinkvilla asked Elvish whether he would participate in MTV Roadies again as a gang leader. Responding to this question, he shared, "Bilkul lenge. Bohot acha show hai. Itna bada show kon mana karega. Ek do sharto ke sath. (Of course I'll do. It is a very big show. Who would say no? With one or two clauses)."

Apart from Bigg Boss OTT 2, MTV Roadies XX, Elvish is currently seen in Laughter Chefs. On the show, Elvish is one of those celebrities who cook very well.

