3 Malayalam, Kannada OTT releases this week (June 2-8): From Ashik Safiya Aboobakker’s Pattth to Ravi Basrur’s Veera Chandrahasa
The Malayalam and Kannada film front is brimming with exciting OTT releases for the first week of June 2025. Both these regional film industries have witnessed some top-notch movies making their way to the theaters and earning a good response.
Pattth
- Cast: Ashik Safiya Aboobakker and Gauthami Lekshmi Gopan
- Streaming on: Manorama Max
- Language: Malayalam
Pattth's storyline centers around a struggling videographer who is tasked to edit a travel vlog. However, he stumbles upon a unique African tribal song in the same video, which his grandmother begins to hum surprisingly, without even knowing it beforehand. How the man establishes a connection between the song and its link to his family becomes the crux of the film.
My Hero
- Cast: Eric Roberts, James Gioia, Djilali Rez Kallah, Ankita Amar, Niranjan Deshpande
- Streaming on: Prime Video
- Language: Kannada
My Hero narrates the unexpected tale of friendship between a young Dalit boy and an American tourist who is grieving the loss of his grandson. They cross paths at a special junction and gradually grow into a unique bond. Moved by the hardships faced by the boy at such a young age, the American decides to help him out.
Veera Chandrahasa
- Cast: Shithil Shetty, Nagashree G S, Prasanna Shettigar Mandarti, Uday Kadabaal
- Streaming on: Prime Video
- Language: Kannada
Veera Chandrahasa is a mythological tale to its core, narrating the story of a boy named Chandrahasa. He is discovered by a nobleman as he is left abandoned inside a forest and is raised by him as his own. However, unbeknownst to him, dark forces are working against the young boy, plotting his complete downfall. How his life becomes an epitome of resilience is revealed in the rest of the film.
