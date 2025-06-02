Our Unwritten Seoul's Park Bo Young tops buzzworthy actor list, here's how Son Suk Ku manages to appear twice
Leads of Our Unwritten Seoul and Dear Hongrang made their first appearances in the buzzworthy actor list. Heavenly Ever After topped the drama list. Know more.
Our Unwritten Seoul debuted in the buzzworthy drama and actor list after the airing of its second week's episodes. Dear Hongrang also made it to the actor list, weeks after the conclusion of the multi-genre drama. Check out how the South Korean series fared in the domestic sphere, as per Good Data Corporation's latest report for the week spanning May 26 to June 1.
Our Unwritten Seoul's Park Bo Young, who impressed as twin sisters Yoo Mi Rae and Yoo Mi Ji, debuted in the buzzworthy drama list at No. 1. She is followed by Heavenly Ever After's Kim Hye Ja. The series concluded last week with its highest recorded ratings, making it the most buzzed-about drama currently. Its male lead, Son Suk Ku, made history by featuring in the actor list twice.
He clinched both No. 4 and No. 5 spots with Heavenly Ever After and Nine Puzzles, respectively. His Nine Puzzles co-star Kim Da Mi is one spot above him in the actor list. Among the debutants, we have Our Unwritten Seoul's Park Jinyoung, Dear Hongrang's Lee Jae Wook, and Jo Bo Ah at 8th, 6th, and 10th spots, respectively. Among dramas, the new show A Head Coach's Turnover made its first appearance at No. 10.
The Haunted Palace held its place in both the drama and actor list ahead of its finale's premiere. Tastefully Yours and GOOD BOY rounded off the top 5 of the drama list.
Check out the top 10 lists below.
Top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas of this week:
- JTBC's Heavenly Ever After
- tvN's Our Unwritten Seoul
- SBS's The Haunted Palace
- ENA's Tastefully Yours
- JTBC's GOOD BOY
- tvN's Second Shot at Love
- KBS2's For Eagle Brothers
- KBS2's Pump Up the Healthy Love
- SBS's Spring of Youth
- MBC's A Head Coach's Turnover
Top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors of this week:
- Park Bo Young (Our Unwritten Seoul)
- Kim Hye Ja (Heavenly Ever After)
- Kim Da Mi (Nine Puzzles)
- Son Suk Ku (Heavenly Ever After
- Son Suk Ku (Nine Puzzles)
- Lee Jae Wook (Dear Hongrang)
- Yook Sungjae (The Haunted Palace)
- Jinyoung (Our Unwritten Seoul)
- Han Ji Min (Heavenly Ever After)
- Jo Bo Ah (Dear Hongrang)
