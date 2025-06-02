Housefull 5 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar starrer tops 10,000 tickets in National Chains; Aims to gain momentum

Akshay Kumar returns to the big screen on June 6 with the Sajid Nadiadwala-produced Housefull 5, and the full-fledged advances for the comic caper opened on Sunday morning. As on Monday at 5.30 PM, Housefull 5 has sold 10,250 tickets in the top 3 national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, and the film will be looking to close T-3 at pre-sales of 14,000 tickets in the multiplexes.

The advance bookings are better than most of the Akshay Kumar films in the post-pandemic world, however, the pace could have been faster. The target for Housefull 5 should be to go in the north of 1,25,000 tickets in the national chains by Thursday night, and aim at a start around the Rs 20.00 crore to 25 crore mark and then hope for the reports to come into play over the weekend. The film has a holiday on Saturday, which means that the positive audience reports could push the film to a bigger than usual jump on the second day.

The advance bookings in other multiplex chains like Rajhans, MovieMax and Miraj is relatively better, which is always an early indicator about the scope for walk-ups on the day of release. While Miraj has sold about 650 tickets, MovieMax has recorded a pre-sale of 375 tickets. Housefull 5 should be aiming to record an advance in the excess of 3000 tickets in MovieMax. Rajhans, which is a key chain of Gujarat stands at advance booking of 500 tickets, and this centre should be showing very good momentum on Wednesday and Thursday.

These are still early days, and we will have a clear picture on where the film is headed by end of Wednesday. The overseas pre-sales for the comic caper give us some optimism on the film to gain momentum in India as well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more analysis on Housefull 5.

