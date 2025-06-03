Park Jun Hwan drops out IDID debut lineup amid misogyny allegations; Starship Ent slams 'false' claims

Trigger Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics, including allegations of non-consensual acts and s*xual misconduct. Reader discretion is advised!

Starship Entertainment has confirmed that Park Jun Hwan will no longer be part of the debut lineup. He was originally introduced as a member of the agency's anticipated boy group IDID. The announcement comes after mounting pressure from fans and the public following serious accusations made against the young trainee online.

In a detailed statement released on June 2, the agency addressed the situation for the first time after weeks of silence. They clarified that Park Jun Hwan’s exit from the group was based on his own decision and not a result of the company’s judgment on the allegations.

Agency emphasizes Park’s innocence

Despite removing Park from the debut lineup, Starship Entertainment maintained that the allegations brought against him were “entirely false.” According to the agency, a comprehensive internal investigation was conducted to verify the claims. This included examining his academic background and obtaining formal testimonies from school personnel. Those records prove that “Park Jun Hwan is a diligent and responsible student.”

Starship further added that many of the accusations originated from anonymous users in public forums and chatrooms. They posed as Park’s former classmates. The agency revealed that it had secured digital evidence proving these individuals had impersonated others. They misled the public into believing their fabricated narratives.

Park’s decision to step down

While defending Park’s character, Starship also acknowledged the emotional toll the controversy had taken on him. The company confirmed that he had been receiving psychological support from professional staff for some time.

“Our company has been working with professional medical staff to support his psychological recovery,” the agency shared. “However, as he has sincerely expressed his desire to step away from group activities, we have decided to respect his wishes and allow him to take sufficient time to rest."

Legal action

In addition to clarifying Park’s withdrawal, Starship stated that it will be taking strict legal measures against those who spread false and harmful rumors online. With Park still being a minor, the company underscored the seriousness of the defamation and the psychological impact it has had on him.

Allegations against Park Jun Hwan

The controversy first surfaced when anonymous posts appeared online accusing Park Jun Hwan of having a history of s*xually inappropriate behavior. This includes unverified claims of ‘s*x addiction’ and non-consensual encounters. Additionally, screenshots of alleged private messages, which appeared to include misogynistic content, were widely circulated in online communities.

Though the authenticity of these screenshots was never confirmed, the spread of the material led to intense criticism. Many fans demanded Park’s removal from the group, arguing that his debut would harm IDID’s image before their official launch.

IDID to debut as a seven-member group

With Park Jun Hwan officially stepping down, IDID will now move forward as a seven-member team. The final lineup includes Minjae, Yonghoon, Junhyuk, Wonbin, Yoochan, Semin, and Sunghyun. The group is slated to debut in the latter half of 2025, although an exact date has not yet been revealed.

