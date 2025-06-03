Days of Our Lives Recap June 2 Episode: John’s Emotional Farewell to Marlena and Bo’s Family Holds On as He Fights to Wake Up

In the June 2, 2025 episode of Days of Our Lives, viewers saw emotional moments around John Black and Bo Brady, as both families held on to hope and faced heartbreaking realities.

Steve and Kayla were seen at John’s hospital bedside, feeling some relief over his initial improvement. Steve expressed guilt for having involved John, but Kayla reminded him that John would have stepped in no matter what to save Bo. Marlena stayed close to John, reflecting on their past together.

She remembered their coin toss in Italy and how Belle once dreamt of John holding a coin, which had come to symbolize hope. Marlena placed the coin in John’s hand and whispered that she was still there.

The two looked back on all the versions of John over the years, from the Pawn to the time Marlena believed he was Stefano. Through it all, she had always seen him as the man who protected her, even during her darkest moments.

When Steve and Kayla returned to visit again, Steve tried to apologize, but John told him there was no need for regret. Steve also shared that Rafe had returned to the FBI, meaning John was needed again at Black Patch. The scene then shifted to a flashback of when the two first started their private investigation agency.

As Marlena reminisced about their family and first wedding night, John suddenly began to choke. Kayla rushed to help, but there was nothing more they could do. Marlena begged her to save him, but it was time to make John comfortable.

A priest was called in. Marlena stayed behind with John, sharing one last emotional goodbye. She told him it was okay to let go. As she lay beside him, John’s heart stopped, and Marlena held him through his final moments.

Elsewhere, Bo remained unconscious, but his family stayed hopeful. Hope refused to leave his side, while Ciara and Shawn offered comfort. They all remembered Bo’s bedtime stories with Zack in a heartfelt flashback. Bo’s eyelids flickered, raising hopes, but the doctor confirmed no change in condition.

Inside Bo’s dream world, he found himself in the Brady Pub with Zack behind the bar. Bo was surprised to see him and asked for a hug, but Zack said it wasn’t time. Bo’s dream included Hope, Ciara, and Shawn urging him to wake up. Zack reminded Bo that his place was with the living.

Back in the real world, Bo's condition worsened. As his heart began to fail, Hope broke down, pleading with him to fight. Meanwhile, in the waiting area, Steve begged Kayla to find a way to help John, but there was nothing left to do.

