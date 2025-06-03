J-Hope turns heads with Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 poster: When and where BTS star, IVE and more will perform

Fans of BTS’ J-Hope were thrilled on June 2, 2025, after a striking new poster of the artist for Lollapalooza Berlin began circulating online. The poster, which has now gone viral across multiple platforms, showcases J-Hope in a sleek white outfit. He styled it with electric blue sunglasses and matching gloves.

The visual captures him mid-dance, exuding energy and charisma; true to his signature performance style. The buzz intensified as fans began spotting the promotional image plastered across the streets of Berlin. This added to the anticipation for the upcoming music festival.

Performance dates and venue details

Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 is set to take place over two days, on July 12 and July 13, at the Olympiastadion and Olympiapark in Berlin, Germany. J-Hope is one of the major headliners for the event.

He will share the stage with an eclectic mix of artists. They include Gracie Abrams, Raye, Benson Boone, IVE, Anna, Issey Cross, Skiy, Ashnikko, John Summit, Mark Ambor, and more.

Fans reaction

The poster release sparked an outpouring of excitement across social media platforms. ARMYs (BTS’ fandom) are not only celebrating J-Hope’s awaited live performances. They are also taking pride in seeing his solo promotional material featured prominently throughout Germany. Many fans are now counting down 40 days until the festival kicks off.

New music on the horizon

In addition to the live performance buzz, J-Hope is also gearing up to release his third digital single, titled Killin’ It Girl, on June 13, 2025. The track features American rapper GloRilla. The single has been teased as a high-energy hip-hop anthem centered around the thrill of love at first sight and the magnetism of a confident, unapologetic woman.

This release follows his earlier 2025 digital singles:

Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) released on March 7, 2025

Mona Lisa released on March 21, 2025

Together, these singles form a bold new chapter in J-Hope’s solo artistry, blending pop, hip-hop, and experimental elements.

A Summer to remember for J-Hope fans

With a global festival appearance and new music on the way, summer 2025 is shaping up to be monumental for J-Hope fans worldwide. Whether it’s through streaming his latest tracks or preparing to see him live in Berlin, the ARMY has a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.

How excited are you for J-Hope's Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 performance? With Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 just around the corner, excitement is sky-high as BTS' J-Hope gears up to perform solo! Whether you're planning to attend in person or stream it from home, we want to know how pumped are you for his performance?

