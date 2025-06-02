Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung's Our Unwritten Seoul Ep 3-4 recap: Ho Su confesses Mi Ji was his first love

Our Unwritten Seoul dropped its third and fourth episodes on May 31 and June 1. The Saturday-Sunday tvN drama further unveiled the plot with the revelation of the leads' troubled past and its impact on their present lives. The emotional episodes culminated in a heartfelt confession, raising viewers' hopes for the acceleration of the slow-burn romance.

In episodes 3 and 4, Yoo Mi Ji (Park Bo Young) manages to persuade her twin, Yoo Mi Rae's client, to meet with company officials about a land redevelopment project, but the client has an accidental fall on D-Day, making Mi Ji extremely anxious. Lee Ho Su (Park Jinyoung) arrives on time and helps Mi Ji through a panic attack. When she opens up about the guilt she's been carrying over her grandmother's situation, Ho Su comforts her.

On asking why he was defending Mi Ji, he shocks her by confessing his feelings. On seeing her reaction, he nonchalantly said to Mi Ji (disguised as Mi Rae), "You know that Mi Ji is my first love." This confession finally brought an end to the confusion regarding which of the twins Ho Su actually likes. Another notable revelation from the scene is that Mi Rae was aware of his feelings for her sister. Now the question lies: why hasn't she told Mi Ji about it?

Watch how things advance between the two in episodes 5 and 6. They will air on Netflix and TVING on June 7 and 8 at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST/8:20 AM EST).

Regarding the past, we also see Mi Ji's painful estrangement from her mother, as she blames her for only caring for Mi Rae and neglecting her. It is her grandmother who becomes her rock during that time, offering guidance and support that helped her find the strength to face life's challenges.

As for the actual Mi Rae (disguised as Mi Ji), the next challenge that lies ahead of her is cutting her grandmother's hair. She asks her younger sister to switch back to do the deed. Amid struggles of adapting to Mi Ji's lifestyle, her bond with her work partner, the strawberry farm owner Han Se Jin (Ryu Kyung Soo), deepens, sparking speculations of them dating each other. To see if the rumors turn real, tune in next week.

