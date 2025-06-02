Lafengey OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Harsh Beniwal and Barkha Singh’s series online

Harsh Beniwal, Barkha Singh, and Gagan Arora are all set to star in the upcoming show Lafengey. Since the announcement, the show has been creating a buzz, and with the recent release of the streaming date and platform, excitement is reaching a fever pitch. Check out the details below!

When and Where to watch Lafengey

Amazon MX Player took to Instagram and dropped the highly anticipated trailer of the show, along with the release date. The post read, "Lafangey spotted! Sapne banane, dosti nibhaane, aur full-on Lafangeybaazi machaane aa gaye hain, Lafangey releasing on 6th June only on Amazon MX Player!"

Plot and trailer of Lafengey

Lafangey is a heartfelt and realistic drama that explores the unpredictable journeys of friendship, dreams, and the challenges of growing up. Scheduled to premiere on June 6, the series will be available for free streaming on all Amazon MX Player platforms.

The story follows the interconnected lives of three childhood friends, Chaitanya, Rohan, and Kamlesh, as they navigate their personal journeys. It further mentioned that the series delves into themes of friendship, self-discovery, and the various challenges and complexities that come with adulthood in today’s society.

The recently unveiled trailer offers a lively and occasionally chaotic glimpse into the trials of young adulthood. Chaitanya grapples with an inner turmoil, torn between pursuing his own dreams and meeting his family’s expectations.

Meanwhile, Rohan struggles with matters of the heart and financial pressures, while Kamlesh, the group’s dreamer, pursues a career in the entertainment industry despite numerous challenges. Their journeys are filled with moments of joy, sorrow, and the ongoing struggle between hope and reality.

Cast and Crew of Lafengey

The series is produced by Yellow Montage, directed by Prem Mistry and written by Abhishek Yadav. The cast features Anud Singh Dhaka, Gagan Arora, and Harsh Beniwal in lead roles, alongside Barkha Singh and Salonnay Gaur.

Gagan Arora, who portrays Rohan, explained that his character is often caught between his own wishes and the expectations placed on him by others. Harsh Beniwal, playing Kamlesh, described his role as a dreamer who is beginning to understand the importance of taking life seriously, even if he is reluctant.

Barkha Singh, who plays Ishita, Rohan’s love interest, mentioned that her character is ambitious and complex, with a relationship that explores the challenges of two people growing in different directions while trying to stay connected.

