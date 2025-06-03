Latest Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week (June 2 - June 8): Tourist Family to Lal Salaam

This week, Tamil cinema fans are in for a treat as several awaited titles make their way to OTT. Whether you missed them in theaters or are just discovering them now, these films promise entertainment at your fingertips. Therefore, without wasting any time, let's look into what’s new and trending on your favorite platforms.

Advertisement

Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Tourist Family

Cast: Sasikumar, Simran, Kamalesh Jagan, Yogi Babu

Release date: June 2, 2025

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Tourist Family follows the journey of Dharmadas, his wife, and their two children who flee from Sri Lanka due to worsening inflation. With the help of a relative, they illegally cross into Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, and settle in the Kesava Nagar Colony.

Just as life begins to stabilize, a bomb blast shakes the city, and suspicion falls on the Sri Lankan refugees. The family finds themselves caught in a tense atmosphere, where trust is fragile and fear runs deep. As authorities start probing, questions emerge—can they survive the scrutiny? Are they hiding something more? How will their neighbours react? To get these answers you have to watch the movie.

2. Lal Salaam

Cast: Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal, Vivek Prasanna, Senthil

Release date: June 6, 2025

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Advertisement

Lal Salaam tells the story of two talented young cricketers, Thiru and Shamsuddin. They hail from the town of Murarbad. Despite coming from different religious backgrounds, their strong friendship mirrors the bond their fathers once shared. United by their love for cricket, the duo enjoys a peaceful camaraderie.

However, political tensions creep in during the election season. A politician’s son manipulates the situation and provokes the two friends to compete in a high-stakes cricket match. What starts as a game soon turns into a battleground of religious sentiment and personal ego. The once inseparable friends find themselves divided. As tensions rise in the town, Thiru and Shamsuddin must look beyond anger and misunderstandings.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such stories!

ALSO READ: New Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week (June 2 - June 8): Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru to Badmashulu