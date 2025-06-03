‘It is an absolute necessity’: Deepika Padukone finds another big support from THIS big filmmaker amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga row

Deepika Padukone created quite a stir with her recent step of moving away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit over her demands. The actress reportedly asked for a fixed schedule and Rs 40 crore in remuneration, which did not go well with the Animal director, resulting in her replacement. Well, Ajay Devgn recently supported her for the same, and now the recent name to get added to this list is that of Mani Ratnam, who called this demand an ‘absolute necessity’.

What did Mani Ratnam say to support Deepika Padukone?

Mani Ratnam is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Thug Life. Talking to News 18 about the recent Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga row, the director backed the actress and stood in her support.

He stated that, according to him, it is a rightful demand, and he is glad that the Bajirao Mastani actress is in a position to ask for it. He further spoke on behalf of all the filmmakers and said that one will always take these things into consideration when casting. It is not an unreasonable thing to ask, but an absolute necessity. “I think that should be the priority. You have to acknowledge that, understand it, and work around it,” revealed the director.

Why did Deepika Padukone walk out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit?

The reports of Deepika being quite impressed with Spirit’s storyline and how Sandeep Reddy Vanga developed her character in the film started making the rounds. Soon after that, fans were left jumping with joy after there were reports of her giving a nod to the Prabhas starrer. But their happiness was short-lived as soon after, the news of her stepping out spread like wildfire.

As per sources, the Bajirao Mastani actress decided to part ways from the venture owing in failure to meet her demands by the producers and directors. The details that came out referred that Deepika had apparently quoted a remuneration of Rs 40 crore from the makers while they were only interested in paying her Rs 20 crore. Additionally, the actress wanted her schedule fixed, providing her adequate time for personal life.

As the initial negotiations itself was failing to hold ground, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had asked the actress to learn Telugu for the role to act and dub herself. Owing to all these factors, Deepika Padukone is said to have walked out of the project.

The actress has been receiving unwavering support for her stand, while being replaced by Triptii Dimri in Spirit.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Currently, the actress is enjoying her maternity break after the birth of her daughter Dua. She will soon be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in King, which also stars Suhana Khan.

