Meet actor who once grazed buffaloes, worked with Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone, and now rules OTT space

Breaking into the film industry, where good looks and sculpted physiques often dominate, is no easy feat. Yet, there are a handful of actors who’ve defied conventional norms and earned acclaim purely through their acting prowess. From Paresh Rawal to Piyush Mishra, Hindi cinema is home to many such performers who didn’t rely on appearance to make their mark but still managed to capture hearts with their craft. Among them is Raghubir Yadav, a versatile actor who has delivered memorable performances alongside legends like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and other top stars.

The actor is currently ruling the OTT space with the popular web series, Panchayat. In the series, Raghubir Yadav, who plays the role of ‘Brij Bhushan Dubey’, ‘Pradhan-Pati’, is hailed for his versatility.

However, the road to success was not easy for Raghubir, as he struggled greatly to earn his name and fame. Let us delve into some unknown aspects of Raghubir’s life.

Hailing from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Raghubir Yadav is a proud graduate of the National School of Drama. He began his artistic journey in theater, performing in over 70 plays and more than 2,500 stage shows. Today, he is considered one of the most respected figures in the entertainment world.

However, his early life was far from conventional. After failing his 11th-grade exams, Raghubir left home in pursuit of a career in music, embracing a nomadic lifestyle in the process.

During his time with the Parsi Theatre Company, Raghubir Yadav lived in makeshift tents. As per a report by Navbharat Times, he once drove bullock carts and grazed buffaloes to make ends meet. There were times he went hungry for days, moving from place to place like a wanderer to continue performing in shows.

His perseverance eventually paid off when he landed his breakthrough role in the television series Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne in 1994, where he played the titular character. He also later portrayed the iconic lead role in the beloved series Chacha Chaudhary.

Yadav made his film debut with Massey Sahib and went on to appear in several acclaimed films, including 1942: A Love Story, Aaja Nachle, Delhi-6, Peepli Live, and Gandhi to Hitler, among others.

Over the years, he has shared screen space with Bollywood’s biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab, Aamir Khan in Lagaan, Salman Khan in Khamoshi: The Musical, and Deepika Padukone in Piku. Up next, Raghubir will reprise his role in the much-awaited Panchayat Season 4.

