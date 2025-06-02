Akshay Kumar teaching Housefull 5 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez Fugdi reminds fans of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, check out

The highly anticipated movie Housefull 5 is scheduled to release in theaters on June 6, 2025. Recently, the makers dropped a track titled The Phoogdi Dance, featuring the star-studded cast. A few days after the song’s release, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video on Instagram with Akshay Kumar, where he can be seen teaching her how to do the Fugdi dance. This moment has undoubtedly reminded fans of Sunny (Akshay) and Sameer (Salman Khan) from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

In the video, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen doing the Fugdi dance, which prompted a fan to comment with a GIF of Sunny and Sameer dancing from the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi track, and now we can’t unsee it.

Check out the video here:

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section, with one writing, "Now this gonna be energy for houseful 5." Another fan shared, "Movie se zyda to promotion dhekne mei maja aa raha hai." Someone else commented, "Dont mess with Khiladi." Another remark read, "Jacqueline & Akshay are the most energetic celebrity in whole bollywood."

Meanwhile, in The Phoogdi Dance song, Nana Patekar is seen introducing the cast of Housefull 5 to Fugdi, a traditional dance form from the Konkan region. The song creatively fuses folk elements with modern rap, evoking strong memories of the popular Papa Toh Band Bajaye number from Housefull 2.

Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is a comedic tale mixed with a murder mystery set aboard a lavish cruise ship. The trailer hints that Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan play the key suspects in the unfolding chaos.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the producers submitted two separate cuts of the comedy thriller to the CBFC. A source also mentioned that, due to the film's star-studded ensemble, Housefull 5 has a longer runtime than previous installments in the franchise, clocking in at 2 hours and 43 minutes.

The film features an impressive star-studded cast, including Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, and others. It is scheduled to release in theaters on June 6.

