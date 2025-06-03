Diljit Dosanjh’s exit from No Entry 2 CONFIRMED, Anees Bazmee reveals shocking details

No Entry was a film that left us in tears because of the hysterical laughter that came with it. So, when the makers confirmed No Entry 2, fans were super thrilled for it. What led to the excitement to reach a notch higher was the reports of the casting. It was said that Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh will headline the film. But all hearts were shattered after reports of Chamkila's star exit made rounds. Now, director Anees Bazmee has spilt some beans about his meeting with the singer-turned-actor.

Advertisement

Talking to News 18, Anees Bazmee confirmed Diljit Dosanjh’s exit from No Entry 2. He also confessed to not being upset with him walking out. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3 directors further added that this is not the first time that he has worked with an actor who wasn’t the initial choice of the film. But the fact that the film is getting made is giving him pure joy.

Anees exclaimed that he works with a lot of earnestness and leaves the rest to God. On having had to work sometimes with his second and third choices, the director stated, “Once these films got released, audiences felt that those actors fit the characters perfectly and nobody else could’ve pulled off those parts the way they did.”

Bazmee recalls his meeting with Diljit Dosanjh for the film, and it's proof that both of them really wanted it to work out. The director, revealing about his second meeting with the Punjabi singer, which lasted 10 seconds, said that Dosanjh expressed his concerns over date issues.

Advertisement

“We were discussing his dates because there was a bit of back and forth. He told me that he’s trying to work out his dates. Boney ji was also there,” told Anees Bazmee. He also seemed unaffected by every development of the film becoming big news. He exclaimed that whatever has to happen will happen, and that will be good.

But has Diljit stepping out of the film soured his equation with Anees? Well, nothing of this sort seems to have happened with Bazmee, who still holds him in high regard and considers him a very honest and talented actor.

Talking about their first meeting, Anees revealed that they just sat down for 20 minutes, and the singer did not even listen to the full script. He understood the story and instantly agreed to do the film.

Now all eyes are on Anees as fans are eagerly waiting to hear an official announcement of the casting and who will replace Dosanjh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Diljit Dosanjh to start Border 2 with Sunny Deol in June; Film wrap in August