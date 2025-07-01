Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Exclusive: Param Singh opens up on show going off air due to low TRP, says 'Time slot matters'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, one of the beloved shows, is set to pull its curtain down soon. The lead actors, Param Singh and Bhavika Sharma, have shot for the final episode. Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Param to know his thoughts about the show's conclusion. Param, who played Neil, shared factors that must have impacted the show's TRP ratings and even spoke about his future projects.

Param Singh opens up on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin going off air

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Param Singh was asked whether he was expecting the show to go off air this year. Answering this question, Param shared how he wasn't thinking that the show would wrap up. He said, "I was just thinking about my character. But when the time slots were changing and TRPs were dipping, I was hoping that the numbers would go back up, but it didn't happen."

He elaborated, "The producers, makers and the channel tried a lot. They took a leap. There were a couple of changes, but nothing happened. I kind of knew it for a month that the numbers won't go up, and they will take it off, and that's what happened. It's a normal thing."

He emphasized how the time slots of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin kept changing. He said, "We were at 8 PM, 7:40, 7:30, 7:10, 7, and then now we are at 6:30 PM. Even the time slot matters, and there are a lot of other things that matter."

Param describes feeling of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin wrapping up

When asked how he has been feeling now that the show has wrapped up, Param mentioned that the feeling has not fully sunk in yet, as it is still very fresh— they just wrapped up the show two days ago.

Param Singh was asked about his last day on set. He said, "I started in the last week of January, and I was there for 5 and a half months. The show was on air for almost 5 years. The unit was feeling more than I."

However, he explained that when the last shot happened and he delivered his lines, and the director announced, "It's a wrap," and that moment was something for him. He noted that while they felt a bit strange when cutting their cake, they quickly got back to normal.

How will Savi and Neil's story end in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Regarding how Savi (played by Bhavika Sharma) and Neil's story will conclude in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Param revealed that it will end with Savi and Neil choosing to remain friends.

He elaborated that although Savi and Neil like each other, they decided to stay friends because they are both dealing with personal issues and are not ready to commit. Thus, the storyline will end with Neil and Savi as friends.

Param Singh shares his relationship status

When asked about his relationship status, Param Singh confirmed he is single. He said, "I am single. For very long time, I am happy. Very happy right now. Not looking for it."

Regarding the qualities he seeks in a partner, he stated, "Honestly, authenticity, calmness and patience. Actually, openness, honesty and sincerity, that's it and nothing else. Vibe should match."

Param Singh comments on his upcoming projects, Bigg Boss 19 and Khatron Ke Khiladi

Sharing insights about his upcoming projects, Param told Pinkvilla, "I have a couple of things. I have to do a couple of mock shoots. I haven't signed anything yet."

When asked whether his focus is on television, web series, or films, he mentioned that he is open to doing 'nukad natak' also.

In response to whether he would participate in Bigg Boss 19, the actor immediately replied, "I am not open to Bigg Boss. I am open to everything else, but not Bigg Boss."

However, Param expressed his interest in Khatron Ke Khiladi and said, "I would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 6:30 PM.

