Inside Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ Secret Romance: How He’s Spending Millions to Win Her Heart with Lavish Gifts

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are making headlines for their budding romance, and the Top Gun star is reportedly going all out to impress the Cuban-born actress. According to RadarOnline, Cruise is sparing no expense as he tries to win over the Knives Out star.

An insider shared that Cruise “has made Ana the center of his universe, and everyone around him knows it.” The source added, “He’s already spent a fortune wining and dining her and is not set to let up his spending on her anytime soon.”

Advertisement

Tom Cruise's lavish gifts and grand gestures

Tom Cruise is known for big stunts on screen, but his off-screen gestures for Ana de Armas are just as dramatic. The source revealed that he “recently had a custom fragrance created just for her” in Grasse, France, a city renowned for its perfumery. The perfume was made using rare orchid oils inspired by Ana’s childhood in Cuba. It was delivered in a hand-blown pink Murano glass bottle with a handwritten note and hundreds of orchids.

But that’s not all. “He’s flown in Michelin-starred chefs to cook her favorite meals at home with a private flamenco performance while they ate,” the insider said.

His most expensive surprise yet? A diamond bracelet that reportedly belonged to Marie Antoinette, worth millions. The source stated, “It’s so valuable, she’s afraid to even wear it out of the house.”

Here’s why Tom Cruise is keeping it private

Advertisement

Fans might wonder why Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are not flaunting their romance in public. The source shared that Cruise is keeping it cool publicly because he became a laughingstock when he showed his insane excitement for Katie Holmes. But privately, “no stunt or expensive gift is too over-the-top to win the 37-year-old’s heart.”

The source said Cruise is 'old-fashioned' and enjoys planning thoughtful surprises. They said he puts a ton of time and effort into coming up with creative ways to wow Ana. They added he’s talked about renting out a villa in Italy this summer for the two of them, because she mentioned how romantic she thinks the country is.

Despite the extravagant spending, Cruise is reportedly not rushing the relationship, as the insider shared he wants it to be a lasting one and sees no reason to hurry things.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise is Going All-Out to Woo ‘Future Wife’ Ana de Armas With Romantic Gestures, Details Inside