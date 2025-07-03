Olivia Rodrigo-Louis Partridge Kiss and Tell During Wimbledon Date, Launch Their Romance on Instagram

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo and actor Louis Partridge have made their romance official on Instagram following this year’s Glastonbury Festival. The couple, who have been linked since October 2023, gave fans a glimpse into their relationship through photos, videos, and playful comments online.

A public reveal at Glastonbury

On July 1, Rodrigo shared a Glastonbury photo carousel featuring clips of her weekend at the British music festival. For the first time, she posted Partridge’s face in her slides. In one video, she sits on his shoulders while watching another act. In another slide, he is seen spraying her with champagne as they celebrate backstage. Partridge liked the post soon after.

This is the first time Rodrigo has shown Partridge so openly on her grid. Before this, she only shared photos where his face wasn’t visible. Partridge made it clear he wanted to celebrate Rodrigo, too.

On June 30, he posted his own tribute to her performance: “I hope you caught Olivia’s show last night. A truly special performance on such a huge scale. She worked her ass off for it and couldn’t be more deserving of all her success and for the great crowd that was watching. What a moment #glastonberry.” Rodrigo replied in the comments, “glastonBERRY ilysm.”

Here’s how they made it Instagram official

On the same day, Rodrigo shared another post about Glastonbury and Partridge commented, “Ur the best.” Fans quickly noticed their flirty exchange. The couple’s sweet posts and open comments left no doubts about their relationship status.

The hard launch didn’t stop there. A day later, on July 2, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge stepped out for a high-profile date at Wimbledon. They were spotted watching a match from the Royal Box, dressed in preppy outfits that matched the event’s strict dress code. Rodrigo wore a red and white gingham Ralph Lauren shirtdress and thin glasses. Partridge coordinated with a light blue shirt, striped burgundy tie, and navy dinner jacket.

Rodrigo and Partridge were first rumored to be dating in October 2023. They also attended the Grammys together, making one of their biggest red carpet appearances yet. Last fall, Partridge told ELLE about his easy-going approach to relationships, calling himself a 'Golden Retriever boyfriend.'

He said, “I think in past relationships my mind worked at a different speed to the women I’ve known. A bit slower. The way I would characterize it is like a Golden Retriever and a black cat. I can imagine being happy sitting and catching a Frisbee.”

