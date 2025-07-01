Bigg Boss 19 Contestant: Salman Khan's show gets its first confirmed participant, find out who it is

The excitement surrounding Bigg Boss 19 is increasing day by day, with fans eagerly counting down the days until the show’s premiere. Recent reports reveal that superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to film the highly anticipated first teaser for this season this month. Now a recent update about the show promises to leave viewers buzzing with excitement. Amidst all the speculated names, one report has confirmed the identity of the first contestant, and it's sure to catch everyone off guard.

Bigg Boss 19 first confirmed contestant revealed

According to a report from India Forums, the makers of Bigg Boss 19 have made a groundbreaking choice for their first contestant this season. Surprisingly, this initial participant is not a human but an innovative AI robot. Yes, the makers are set to introduce Habubu, a remarkable robotic doll that hails as the first of its kind from the UAE.

The Habubu doll, already making waves on social media, is rumored to be equipped with cutting-edge conversational AI, advanced emotional processing capabilities, and features that allow her to integrate seamlessly to do tasks. It can even communicate fluently in seven languages, including Hindi, which adds to its intriguing persona.

The Salman Khan-led season will air over four months, featuring a dynamic mix of sixteen adult contestants and one AI robot.

About Bigg Boss 19

While fans await more captivating updates, the theme for the new season has also been unveiled. Bigg Boss 19 will have the Remind theme. This season promises a series of thrilling twists, including the return of the enigmatic Secret Room, audience participation in the nomination process, and a unique role for contestants in determining who gets evicted. Excitingly, Bigg Boss 19 is anticipated to premiere in August, setting the stage for an unforgettable season.

Reports indicate that the promo shoot is slated to take place between July 8 and July 12. The release of the first promo for Bigg Boss 19 will be at the end of July. The show is speculated to begin airing in mid-August, although an official announcement is still eagerly awaited by fans.

Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Bigg Boss 19 will extend beyond the traditional three-month format, running for about 5.5 months. It will be the longest season in the show’s illustrious history. Typically, Bigg Boss premieres in September or October; however, this year, the show will premiere earlier.

