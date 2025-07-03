Jurassic World Rebirth Final Advance Bookings India: Scarlett Johansson led dinosaur movie sells good 53000 tickets in top national chains for day 1

Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and others, is all set to release in theatres in India, tomorrow. The film's advance bookings have closed on a good note but it is needless to say that the numbers are severely affected due to the screen-sharing issues that it faced.

Most Jurassic World movies don't face screen-sharing issues. This time around, not only that it get the premium IMAX screens, but it also had to fight for normal screens as the strong holdover titles Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa and F1, as well as the release rival Metro...In Dino did their best to get better showcasing.

Jurassic World Rebirth Has Sold 53000 Tickets In Top National Chains For Day 1 In India

The dinosaur movie has sold 53,000 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day. Due to the showcasing issues, the best that the movie can manage from here is around Rs 8 crore net. Had it got a proper release, it could have been flirting with the Rs 10 crore net mark.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Takes A Very Strong Start At The Domestic Box Office

The Scarlett Johansson starrer opened in North America on 2nd July. The film has started on a strong note, grossing USD 30.50 million on Wednesday. While the numbers are lower than films of the previous trilogy, they are still very good given that it is the start of a new trilogy, and that it is a midweek release. The weekend projections for the movie are at USD 135 million at the domestic box office. A USD 300 million global weekend is still very much on if the word of mouth is strong over the weekend.

Jurassic World Is Among The Strongest Franchises From A Box Office Point Of View

Jurassic World is one of the longest running franchises that is still putting up a show at the box office. The previous installments were not well received critically, but they still went on to do a billion dollars. It is to be seen how much Rebirth can manage. The expectations are a subdued USD 750-800 million as of now.

Jurassic World: Rebirth In Theatres

Jurassic World: Rebirth plays in Indian theatres, from tomorrow. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Jurassic World: Rebirth.

