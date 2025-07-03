Metro In Dino Box Office Preview: Anurag Basu directorial run time, screen count, advance booking, & opening day

After Barfi and Jagga Jasoos, director Anurag Basu is back on the big screen with Metro In Dino, which is a spiritual sequel to Life In A Metro. The film is an anthology with a strong ensemble Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 42 minutes.

Advertisement

Metro In Dino is seeing an All-India release by Anil Thadani, who is set to bring the film on about 2000 screens, with showcasing largely catering to the multiplexes in urban belts. The Anurag Basu directorial has secured better/similar showcasing than a giant like Jurassic World in national chains like PVRInox, & Cinepolis, which is a big win from distribution point of view for the feature film. However, despite higher showcasing in the chains, the pre-sales are not up-to the mark. A tighter release would have been better approach for a film of this genre, as it looks like an urban film catering to the elite audience.

As on Thursday at 6 PM, Metro In Dino has sold 9500 tickets in the top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis. The film will be looking to close with pre-sales around the 16,500 to 17,500 ticket mark, which is not so good for a film made on this budget. The first day of the Anurag Basu directorial is expected to be in the range of Rs 3.75 crore to Rs 4.25 crore, and the hope is on the word of mouth to kick in from there, and lead to bigger spikes in business on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

The film should be hoping to double up on Saturday, stabilize on Sunday, followed by a Monday similar to Friday to have a shot at emerging a success story. Metro In Dino would have opened better by at-least 25 to 30 percent if the music landed as well as the first part, but apart from Zamana Lage, nothing has really hit the bullseye so far.

All eyes on the spot bookings now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: Jurassic World: Rebirth Box Office Preview: Scarlett Johansson starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day