2025 First Half Box Office Report Card: Hindi Film Industry scores 6 successes, with 3 clean hits in Chhaava, Raid 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par

The first half of 2025 has come to an end, and it has been a reasonable year so far for the Hindi Film Industry. The biggest grosser of the year so far is the Vicky Kaushal led Chhaava, which collected Rs 557 crore at the box office in India. The Laxman Uttekar directorial is not just the biggest grosser of the year, but also the second biggest of all time after Stree 2. The period drama surprised one and all with phenomenal run at the box office.

The second success of the year came in the form of Sunny Deol led Jaat, which clocked Rs 86 crore at the Indian box office. The film has scored HIT numbers, but given the rather high costs, it has ended up being an average grosser at the box office. For Sunny Deol, these are very good numbers, acting as a good follow up to his 2023 blockbuster, Gadar 2.

The Akshay Kumar led Kesari 2 ended its run around the Rs 91 crore, securing the Semi-Hit verdict at the box office. The court room drama trended very well after a Rs 7 crore start, with strong appreciation in the urban areas, and broke the norm by being one of the rare ‘non-commercial’ film to achieve the successful tag. The film also marked a mini-comeback of sorts for Akshay Kumar.

Ajay Devgn delivered a clean hit with Raid 2, as the film collected Rs 165 crore upon its release on May 1. Raid 2 marked the 4th successful film for Ajay Devgn in the post covid era after Drishyam 2, Shaitaan, and Singham Again.

Akshay Kumar delivered another moderate success in 2025 with the comic caper, Housefull 5, which has secured the average tag at the box-office, manging to breakeven for the stakeholders. With lifetime collections a little under the Rs 170 crore mark, Housefull 5 has emerged an average grosser at the box office, emerging the 4th success for AK in post Covid after Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, and Kesari 2.

The quarter ended well with the release of Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par, which has emerged a clean hit despite a not-so-commercial genre. The film is tracking to hit Rs 160 crore to 175 crore by the end of its run, which with a controlled budget is a hit number. The Aamir Khan starrer started slow at Rs 10 crore, but the business grew from strength-to-strength with a solid trend resulting in the hit tag.

Meanwhile, films like Diplomat and Maa proved to be below average ventures, whereas the likes of Emergency, Sky Force, Deva, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Crazxy, Superboys of Malegaon, Sikandar, Ground Zero, and The Bhootnii are theatrical failures due to culmination of high costs and poor business.

Here’s a look at the verdict chart of 2025

Chhaava: All Time Blockbuster

Raid 2: Hit

Sitaare Zameen Par: Hit

Kesari: Semi Hit

Jaat: Average

Housefull 5: Average

The Diplomat: Below Average

Maa: Below Average (Expected)

There were some box office surprises from Hollywood in 2025 with hits like Final Destination: Bloodlines, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and F1 among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

