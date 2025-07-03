Metro In Dino Final Advance Booking: Anurag Basu's ensemble sells 18500 tickets in top national chains for day 1

Metro...In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu and starring a host of amazing actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Nina Gupta, Saswata Chatterjee and others, hits theatres tomorrow, that is on the 4th of July, 2025. The film has been lucky to get good showcasing for the interest it has been able to generate prior to release, given the direct clash with Jurassic World: Rebirth and semi-clash with holdover titles like F1, Sitaare Zameen Par and Maa.

Metro...In Dino Has Sold 18,500 Tickets In Top Indian National Chains For Day 1

Metro...In Dino has managed to sell 18500 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for day 1, and it is below par. The movie should have had double the number of tickets sold for the opening day, if not more; since it is firstly the sequel of an acclaimed film like Life In A Metro, and secondly because it is a pricey film that really requires strong theatrical performance to breakeven.

Metro...In Dino Needs To Gross Atleast Rs 75 Crore Worldwide To Breakeven

Based on Pinkvilla's analysis on the Metro...In Dino's costs, the movie needs to gross atleast Rs 75 crore worldwide to ensure that the movie doesn't lose anyone associated with the film, any money.

The film was sanctioned for Rs 65 crore, but the budget shot up due to reshoots. With a Rs 85 crore cost of production and Rs 15 crore p&a expenses (bringing the total costs to Rs 100 crore), the movie has recovered Rs 70 crore from non-theatrical revenue sources. Rs 75 crore gross worldwide collections will ensure the Rs 30 crore share required for the movie to breakeven, is managed.

Anurag Basu Enjoys A Dedicated Following In Metros Across India

Anurag Basu enjoys a dedicated following, especially in metros across India. If the movie clicks, it shall have a decent run in the big cities. The director has directed memorable and successful films like Barfi! and Life In A Metro in the past and he needs to deliver again with Metro...In Dino, to prove that he is still a bankable director with substantial theatrical pull.

Anurag Basu's Next After Metro...In Dino

Anurag Basu's next after Metro...In Dino, a musical-tragedy with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is already underway. The movie was to release in Diwali 2025 but it is likely that the movie will postpone.

