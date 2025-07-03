77-year-old Mumtaz admits getting face fillers every 4 months, says she'll get plastic surgery done if…

Mumtaz is now perhaps 77, but that does not stop her from slaying and looking as beautiful as ever. She retired from films a long time ago but continues to maintain her appearance, looking her best whenever she steps out for an event or a media interaction.

Spilling the secrets behind her good looks, the veteran actress revealed that apart from exercising regularly, she also gets fillers on both sides of her face every 4 months.

Mumtaz on the importance of looking good

Speaking to The Times of India, Mumtaz opened up about the importance of looking good and maintaining oneself. The Roti actress revealed that she has never done any facelifts, but she confessed to using fillers on both sides of her face whenever she feels tired. These fillers last 1-2 months, and she gets them done every 4 months.

Talking about plastic surgeries, Mumtaz stated that she hasn't felt the need to go under the knife till now. Supporting the idea of young actresses opting for plastic surgeries, she said that if one feels that they need to change about themselves, they can do it. "It is not a crime to change it."

She also spoke about the universal need to be liked and to look good. The yesteryear star confessed that if she ever feels the need to change something about herself, she will do it, and added that everybody should do the same.

Akshay Kumar's tip for Mumtaz

Earlier in a conversation with Radio Nasha Official, 77-year-old veteran actress Mumtaz reportedly revealed that she skips dinner and opts for fruits in the evening instead. Discussing her daily routine and eating habits, she is said to have emphasised her disciplined approach to food, stating that she avoids overeating and refrains from consuming unhealthy items.

She also reportedly emphasized the importance of regular exercise and self-care, mentioning that she takes care of her face and hair by preparing her own face masks and is particularly mindful of maintaining strict timing.

Mumtaz also mentioned that the idea of avoiding food later in the day was inspired by Akshay Kumar, who once advised her not to eat anything after 5 or 6 pm, a tip she has followed since.

