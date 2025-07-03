EXCLUSIVE: Anshula Kapoor opens up about her bond with half-sisters Khushi and Janhvi, says 'I will always be there for them'

In a candid and heartwarming interview with Pinkvilla, Anshula Kapoor shared her deep thoughts about her relationship with her sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She spoke about the unbreakable bond they share, the lessons they’ve taught her, and the challenges of seeing loved ones face the harshness of public scrutiny. Anshula Kapoor also took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about the joyful summers spent with her cousins, filled with laughter, fights over mangoes, and endless memories.

Anshula Kapoor Opens Up About The Deep Bond She Shares With Her Half-Sisters Khushi Kapoor And Janhvi Kapoor

Anshula’s love for her sisters shines through as she describes the beauty of their sibling connection. “Ya. I mean, like they are my sisters. I will always be there for them and they know that,” she said. For Anshula, having siblings means having a lifelong cheerleader, someone who’s just a hand’s reach away, ready to hold you through life’s ups and downs. “The beauty of having a relationship with a sibling is that you will have an unconditional support partner in your life at any given point. All you have to do is this (puts her hand out), and the person will just be there and come hold your hand. And that goes both ways. For Janu (Janhvi Kapoor) and me, me and Janu, Khush (Khushi Kapoor) and me, me and Khush.”

Anshula reflected on how this bond has grown even stronger as she’s navigated adulthood. “One of the most beautiful relationships that I have had the pleasure of discovering, through my adulthood. Not so many people can say that,” she shared. While she hopes she’s been a supportive sister, she playfully added, “At least I choose to believe that I’ve been supportive. You should ask them for their perspective as well.”

Watch Anshula Kapoor's Full Interview With Pinkvilla

Anshula Shares That She Gets Immense Support From Her Sisters As Well

Anshula didn’t shy away from admitting that the support flows both ways. Whether it’s navigating the complexities of her first relationship or seeking advice during tough moments, Janhvi and Khushi have been there for her. “But they have been equally supportive. When I was navigating my first relation; I am still navigating my first relationship, I do turn to them for advice, I do turn to them for support. When I am having a fight and I need another opinion, they are equally supportive,” she said.

Anshula values the wisdom her younger sisters bring, especially given their experiences in the public eye. “There’s a lot, though, that they teach me. Unfortunately or fortunately, they’ve had that side of exposure to the media for much longer,” she explained.

Anshula Kapoor Speaks Up About The Trolling And Harsh Criticism Her Sisters Face On The Internet

Speaking about the challenges of fame, Anshula opened up about the pain of watching her sisters face online trolling. With Janhvi and Khushi often in the spotlight, the harshness of public judgment can be overwhelming. “When it comes to the brutality of the outside world, it is harsh,” Anshula said, in slight pain. “It’s not easy to see someone you love being trolled. It doesn’t matter if it is your sister or any loved one, it’s not easy to have that emotion work through you.”

She drew a clear line between constructive criticism and trolling. “There’s a way to give criticism when it comes to work; to help in terms of what we call positive criticism. But when criticism becomes about everything else, it is actually trolling and it is no longer criticism,” she said firmly. Anshula emphasized how unfair it is for young individuals, especially those in their teens or 20s, to face unwarranted negativity. “It is extremely unfair for people to judge somebody they don’t know, when they go personal. It is very unfair for someone in their 20s or their teenage years, to go through something like that when it’s unwarranted.”

Despite the challenges, Anshula couldn’t stop gushing about her sisters’ strength and kindness. “They are the bravest and kindest girls that I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. And they truly are all heart,” she said with pride.

Anshula Kapoor Reminisces The Summers She Enjoyed As A Little Girl, With Her Cousins

The conversation took a delightful turn as Anshula reminisced about her childhood summers, filled with carefree moments and cousin chaos. All the cousins would come over to our house every summer, and they had a blast. They had a gala time. The Kapoor household was a hub of fun, with Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor all joining in for sleepovers and endless adventures. From fighting over who got the mangoes first, to fighting for the front seat, they enjoyed every moment. Anshula even went on to call them her first friends.

Anshula’s reflections offer a glimpse into a relationship that’s as real as it is inspiring. Her love for Janhvi and Khushi is visible. Through the highs and lows, the Kapoor sisters stand by each other, proving that family is the ultimate anchor.

Anshula Kapoor's Interview With Pinkvilla

The Traitors featuring Anshula streams on Prime Video.

