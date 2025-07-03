The Traitors Winner: 'Innocents' Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther lift trophy, take home Rs 70 lakh as cash prize

The wait is finally over! The first season of The Traitors has its two winners, and they are Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther. The 10-episode series kept audiences on the edge of their seats ever since it went on air. Today (July 3), the grand finale episode of The Traitors aired, and the show concluded with the 'innocents' Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther lifting the trophy of the season and winning Rs 70 lakh and 5 thousand as cash prize.

Uorfi Javed wins The Traitors

The last episode of The Traitors kicked off with a circle of shaq in which Apoorva Mukhija got evicted after she received more votes against her. After Apoorva, Jasmine Bhasin were ousted by The Traitors - Purav Jha and Harsh Gujral. The top 5 contestants who reached the finale were - Harsh Gujral, Purav Jha, Uorfi Javed, Sudhanshu Pandey and Nikita Luther.

A major twist occurred before the top 4 were elected. While Purav and Harsh were discussing whom they should evict in the last circle of shaq, Uorfi overheard their conversation and learned about Harsh and Purav being The Traitor. In the last circle of shaq, Uorfi claimed that Purav is a traitor and convinced all.

Thus, Purav was ousted from the show. Before he was ousted, he wasn't allowed to admit if he was a Traitor because it was the final round. After Purav's eviction, the remaining top 4 played in the finale round. In the last round, Sudhanshu Pandey was voted out, followed by Harsh Gujral.

At the end, Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther remained in the top 2. When asked by Karan Johar, both admitted being innocent. Thus, two innocents went on to win the first season of The Traitors.

About The Traitors

The Traitors, led by filmmaker Karan Johar, premiered on June 12. The show kicked off with 20 contestants - Karan Kundrra, Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvee Gaurr, Apoorva Mukhija, Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sufi Motiwala.

From shocking eliminations to revelations, the contestants had a rollercoaster journey that was worth watching. The fresh episodes were relased every Thursday at 8 PM. The show can be watched anytime on Prime Video.

